Local Latin jazz pianist Pavel Polanco-Safadit recaps trip to Mexico City

[Versión de este artículo en español disponible aquí.]. In her 2020 memoir, Once I was You, the Mexican-American journalist Maria Hinojosa narrates the moment she notices her cousins' first holy communion photos, "the ones of them at seven years old wearing veils like they were getting married.” The young Hinojosa is both envious and horrified by what she sees in the photographs: ”white frilly dresses, white lace gloves, white patent leather shoes.” To her, these dress-up clothes represent one more step on a path towards marriage, motherhood, and following the rules. She wants access to the fancy veil and the pretty clothes, but without the limited expectations they might imply.
Comments / 0