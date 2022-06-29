Sparks in the Park gets parade blast off

Ash Grove, a Tree City U.S.A., held its Arbor Day celebration in Ash Grove City Park on Wednesday, May 11. The event featured the planting of a tree, as well as presentations by experts on tree management and care. The James River Basin Partnership, the Ash Grove branch of the Greene County Library and the Missouri Department of Conservation were on hand to provide guests with educational materials about conservation. Event attendees were also given sapling trees, including red buds, cypresses and black gum, to take home and plant.
