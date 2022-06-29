Sparks in the Park gets parade blast off

After 50 years, Seal’s disappearance near Verona remains a mystery. Sunday, June 19, was a day of celebration for many people. Not only was it Father’s Day, but it was also Juneteenth, the day commemorating the emancipation of slaves in the United States in 1865. For the family of Christene Seal, however, the day marked a grim milestone. It was 50 years ago on that day that Christene disappeared from her home in Verona. She has never been found.

VERONA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO