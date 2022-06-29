ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ash Grove, MO

Sparks in the Park gets parade blast off

greenecountycommonwealth.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsh Grove celebrates Fourth of July at City Park, Main Street. A welcoming 82 degrees accompanied the inaugural Sparks in the Park Fourth of July Parade Sunday afternoon on Main Street, Ash...

greenecountycommonwealth.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Tourists flock to Branson for 4th of July weekend

BRANSON, Mo. – Fourth of July weekend has business booming in Branson. Lots of travelers who headed down for the holiday said they booked their trip early. Although gas prices have increased since then, they said it wasn’t going to stop them from making their way here. “We actually had this reservation a year ago,” said […]
BRANSON, MO
KRMS Radio

Bennett Spring Park To Host Special Tour Of Historic Places

Bennett Spring State Park in Lebanon will be hosting a special walking tour of the park’s historic Civilian Conservation Corps structures. Officials with Missouri State Parks say visitors will learn about familiar structures in the park, such as the gauge house and bridge, as well as some lesser-known structures located in the woods and underwater.
LEBANON, MO
greenecountycommonwealth.com

Arbor Day recognized in Ash Grove

Ash Grove, a Tree City U.S.A., held its Arbor Day celebration in Ash Grove City Park on Wednesday, May 11. The event featured the planting of a tree, as well as presentations by experts on tree management and care. The James River Basin Partnership, the Ash Grove branch of the Greene County Library and the Missouri Department of Conservation were on hand to provide guests with educational materials about conservation. Event attendees were also given sapling trees, including red buds, cypresses and black gum, to take home and plant.
ASH GROVE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battlefield, MO
City
Ash Grove, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Ash Grove, MO
Government
KOLR10 News

Where to watch fireworks for the 4th of July weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Independence Day is just around the corner and communities are gearing up for the celebration. Here’s a list of places planning firework shows across the Ozarks: Kimberling City’s Fireburst Celebration Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Kimberling City Police Department at 34 Kimberling Boulevard in Kimberling City. The Kimberling City’s Fireburst Celebration […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Billy Gail’s opens new Branson location

A delicious destination for many Branson residents and visitors has expanded to a second local location. Billy Gail’s opened a new restaurant in the Branson Mill on Gretna Road on Tuesday, June 21. The restaurant is close to the size of the original Branson location, at 5291 State Hwy 265, and carries all of the same specialities, including the 14-inch pancake.
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Take a look inside Finley Farms’ new restaurant

OZARK, Mo. – Finley Farms in Ozark Missouri is opening a new upscale fine dining experience on July 1, 2022. Finley Farms describe themselves as a restoration and a reimagination of the historic Ozark Mill in Ozark Missouri they offer fine dining and event venues. Finley Farms said they are opening a fine dining upscale […]
OZARK, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#City Park#Grove City#Horse#The Ash Grove Lodge 100
KYTV

A former resident of an east Springfield homeless camp asks what comes next

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A former resident of a cleared-out homeless camp in east Springfield asks what is next. Lurvey Properties began cleaning up the homeless camp spread over 15 acres near East Kearney Street on June 26. According to Lurvey Properties employees, the camp has been around for decades, who added it posed a dangerous environment for those living and working in the area.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Pet Connection: Bella and Bernadette

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bella and Bernadette made their first appearance on Daybreak Wednesday morning. Both kitties were found on the side of the road and Bernadette suffered a leg injuries from being thrown, according to Watching Over Whiskers (WOW). According to the organization the United States is at an all-time low for foster support, adoptions […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KYTV

Business clears homeless camp in east Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A business began clearing a homeless camp in east Springfield. The homeless camp on East Kearney spreads across 15 acres. Lurvey Properties owns the land. Owners say that the camp created an unsafe environment for those who have lived and worked in the area for decades....
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Dodging Showers and Storms throughout the Holiday Weekend

It was a steamy start to the holiday weekend as temperatures topped out in the low to mid-90s. A few showers and storms popped up south and east of Springfield, and they will quickly diminish once the sunsets. Risk for a few stronger storms Saturday. Saturday, there is a marginal...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Lawrence County Record

‘Vanished into thin air’

After 50 years, Seal’s disappearance near Verona remains a mystery. Sunday, June 19, was a day of celebration for many people. Not only was it Father’s Day, but it was also Juneteenth, the day commemorating the emancipation of slaves in the United States in 1865. For the family of Christene Seal, however, the day marked a grim milestone. It was 50 years ago on that day that Christene disappeared from her home in Verona. She has never been found.
VERONA, MO
auroraadvertiser.net

Our lives are measured by the love we give

Last week found us saying goodbye to an Aurora legend: Fred Dale Baum. Music was provided by family. The service was presided over by a longtime friend and preacher — who finally told us the truth about that bear hunting story Fred had shared with us through the years. (Fred always said to never let the truth get in the way of a good story!)
AURORA, MO
Lawrence County Record

Woman chokes on water, crashes into Steve Dowdy Motors

No injuries in one-car accident on Mt. Vernon Boulevard; building, SUV receive most damage. A car heading west on the loop in Mt. Vernon veered off the road and crashed into the entrance of Steve Dowdy Motors around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22. No one was hurt in the incident, but a column on the building was knocked over, and the car received extensive damage, as well.
MOUNT VERNON, MO
KRMS Radio

Three Arrests Made Recently By Highway Patrol In The Lake Area

The Highway Patrol making a couple of arrests in the Lake Area. Officials report that 29-year-old Timothy Labrie of Springfield was picked up on possession of less than 10 grams of Marijuana and driving without insurance. He’s since been released. Also 48-year-old Jason Skillings of Gravois Mills was picked...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy