ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland County, AR

Road Closure- Section of Thornton Ferry

garlandcounty.org
 3 days ago

Thornton Ferry will be closed to through traffic from Albert Pike to West...

garlandcounty.org

Comments / 0

Related
garlandcounty.org

Highway 227 Lane Closures

Construction to widen Highway 270 to five lanes in Garland County requires lane closures on Highway 227 in Hot Springs. Construction Requires Lane Closures on Highway 227 in Hot Springs. GARLAND COUNTY | June 30, 2022. Construction to widen Highway 270 to five lanes in Garland County requires lane closures...
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
THV11

Traffic stopped near Maumelle after vehicle catches fire on I-40

MAUMELLE, Ark. — Traffic has come to a complete standstill after a truck "exploded" near Maumelle around 5:52 p.m. According to ARDOT, the vehicle fire reportedly happened less than a mile away from Maumelle, forcing vehicles heading eastbound to come to a standstill. The incident happened near mile marker...
MAUMELLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Garland County, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Garland County, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Pike
5NEWS

Logan County sheriff's sergeant killed in vehicle crash

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — Logan County Detention Sergeant Christopher Elliott was killed in a vehicle crash on June 21 while driving on State Highway 10 west of Booneville, the sheriff's office confirmed. Sgt. Elliott was off duty when according to the Arkansas State Police report, the crash happened at...
LOGAN COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Pine
aymag.com

So Long Shorty Smalls: An Iconic Sign Departs its Post

By now a couple of online media sites have shared the photo of the iconic Shorty Smalls truck sign being removed from its location where it sat for more than 40 years on Rodney Parham & Shackleford. Indeed it was certainly a memorable sight as a kid driving through Little Rock. Although I have never had the opportunity to try those signature jumpin-off-the-bone tender ribs, the name Shorty Smalls has always been a familiar one when the discussion of BBQ comes to the table.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
swarkansasnews.com

Local named to Search and Rescue Hall of Fame

Budd Dunson (left) of Nashville was recently inducted into the Arkansas Search and Rescue Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony took place on Saturday, June 25, at the Arkansas Search and Rescue Association’s annual conference. Justin Drittler from the Arkansas Search and Rescue Association presented a plaque to Dunson during the induction. Drittler was one of Dunson’s students at the Howard County rescue weekend in the early 2000s. He is now the secretary-treasurer of Arkansas Search and Rescue Association and the emergency management coordinator for Pope County.
NASHVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
magnoliareporter.com

Hot Springs man gets federal sentence for meth distribution

A Hot Springs man was sentenced Thursday to 216 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release on one count of possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. U.S. District Court Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
onlyinark.com

Shop Local at Hillcrest Farmers Market

We are approaching peak growing season here in Arkansas, and to celebrate this bountiful period, I wanted to dedicate a post to one of my favorite farmers’ markets in the Little Rock area: Hillcrest Farmers Market. Located in front of Pulaski Heights Baptist Church at 2200 Kavanaugh Boulevard in the heart of the capital city, the Hillcrest Famers Market has long been a prime destination for local growers and food producers who are looking to sell their goods to a loyal base of customers on Saturday mornings. Current hours are 7 a.m.-11 a.m., but those can fluctuate just a bit throughout the year, so follow their social media for updates. And while there are a ton of vendors, here are a few you might want to consider checking out.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
kfdi.com

Missing Towanda Man Found Safe in Arkansas

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office reported that Joseph Hayes was found safe around 4:30 p.m. Friday evening near Benton, Arkansas following a citizen report. He was transported to the hospital to be medically evaluated, but will soon be reunited with his family. ____________________________________. The search continues for a missing...
TOWANDA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy