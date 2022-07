On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. For the past few months, there's been a vicious debate over the sources of inflation and the proper way to contain it. Part of this comes from the fact that the United States recorded the largest jump in inflation since 1981 this year. Another big part is the ongoing debate about what supercharged inflation in the first place, as well as what set of policies can keep it in check.

