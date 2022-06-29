Palm Beach Cardinals top Daytona, 4-1

JUPITER, Fla. — UPDATE:. IRG Sports and Entertainment sent a statement Friday morning in regards to the deal falling through to sell the property:. “We want to be clear that the future of the property remains the same: it will be developed for logistics and distribution use, with a process underway to choose a new developer. The track is closed and will not be reopening. When completed, the development will provide much needed logistics infrastructure, a stronger commercial tax base, and a significant increase in employment opportunities.”

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO