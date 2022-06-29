ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Walmart ‘Open Call’ is a Super Bowl for entrepreneurs

By Markie Martin, Devan Markham, Nexstar Media Wire
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRDMw_0gQ43O7Q00

( NewsNation ) — It’s Shark Tank meets Walmart. The retail giant is holding its annual “Open Call” event Wednesday, where business owners can showcase and pitch their products for a chance to get them on Walmart store shelves.

“For entrepreneurs, this is like the Super Bowl,” Skinny Latina founder Ana Quincoces said.

And Quincoces knows. She created Skinny Latina, a line of Latin-inspired cooking sauces. She pitched her brand to Walmart, getting a ‘no’ the first two times.

Gas stations increase holds on credit, debit cards at the pump

“I really thought they were just going to — I was going to wow them and they were going to put my products in all 3,000 stores, and it didn’t work out like that,” she said.

But Quincoces didn’t give up.

Instead, she used the feedback she received from the rejection to revamp her product.

“The third time around they gave me the OK, and now, I have 5 SKUs (stock-keeping units) on Walmart shelves alongside brands like Heinz and Hellmann’s,” Quincoces explained. “Working with Walmart has really been a game-changer to my little business.”

It was a golden ticket that changed her world.

The annual contest is Walmart’s largest sourcing event held at its headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas. It’s an opportunity for the retail giant to connect with smaller, American-owned businesses. More than 4,500 companies applied for the chance to pitch this year.

“It really is an exciting day,” Walmart Senior Manager Payton McCormick told NewsNation. “It sets the stage for entrepreneurs from all across the country to come to Bentonville, both virtually and in person, to pitch their products to Walmart merchants with the hope of potentially getting the product on Walmart shelves, in Walmart.com, in front of our customers and our members.”

500 business owners arrived in person Wednesday to pitch their products, while another 700 entrepreneurs would give it a shot virtually for a chance to work with the world’s largest retailer.

“The opportunity that we create for them here is really unique and special in that it’s our largest sourcing event of the year. This is our ninth event. It’s the largest cohort that we’ve ever had. And we’ve had more than 13,000 products apply to come here,” McCormick explained.

Love triangle murder: What we know about Kaitlin Armstrong

McCormick explained that “Open Call” is built on the foundation of U.S. manufacturing and the creation of American jobs, and Walmart is looking for products that also support that commitment. In 2021, Walmart recommitted an additional $350 billion to products made, grown or assembled in the U.S.

“A lot of suppliers here today are pitching products just like that that will support their communities, that will help us grow American jobs,” he said. “It’s just looking for bringing some of this back to the U.S., and over 85% of our customers agree with that notion that they want their retailers to carry products made here in the U.S.”

CEO of Le’Host Hair and Wigs Haith Johnson told NewsNation this is how they started, “We got the call of our lives, and it changed us forever.”

Johnson first pitched her products in 2020. In just two years, her products have grown from 200 stores to more than 400. This year, she’s attending the event just to mentor and guide other small business owners through the process.

“The energy you feel in the parking lot and through the halls: the bright eyes, the bushy tails,” she said, “This is so amazing. Having the opportunity to take your products from a mom and pop to a national global level is amazing.”

Founder of Cerakote Ceramic Coatings Brian Hall is back again this year to pitch a new product to the company after successfully pitching another one of his products just over a year ago.

“This is real,” Hall said, “We showed up and pitched a little over a year ago. We got an opportunity.”

Hall said his product started out in 400 stores. With hard work and investment in the product, Hall said the product is now in 2,200 stores, soon to be in 3,900 stores.

“We’ll do over $3 million with Walmart this year. So this is real. And it’s such a great opportunity,” he said.

Hall’s company is based in Oregon, and Walmart has allowed his company to catapult into a retail space its never been in before. He said with all the reinvestment and help the company has given him, Hall’s company now has over 150 manufacturing jobs in the state.

“It’s a lot of hard work, and it is fun, but you have to deliver a great product,” he said.

Walmart invited Hall back to pitch two new products this year, and to help mentor small business owners that are new to the event. One of the products he is pitching this year is a shower glass, hard-water spot and ceramic coating to improve shower cleanliness.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YbIzo_0gQ43O7Q00
    Walmart “Open Call” 2022: Skinny Latina founder Ana Quincoces pictured above
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R7euJ_0gQ43O7Q00
    Walmart “Open Call” 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v9udB_0gQ43O7Q00
    Walmart “Open Call” 2022: CEO of Le’Host Hair and Wigs Haith Johnson and NewsNation reporter Markie Martin.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dHWMa_0gQ43O7Q00
    Walmart “Open Call” 2022: Livestream interview with CEO of Le’Host Hair and Wigs Haith Johnson and NewsNation reporter Markie Martin.

The event moves along fast. The retail company will hear 1,200 one-on-one pitches Wednesday and each entrepreneur only has 30 minutes for their pitch. The small business owner will present to a buyer from Walmart, and when their time is up, they receive an instant “yes” or “no.”

In the past, about 15% of people received an offer, but Walmart told NewsNation there is no limit on how many golden tickets they can give away.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Bentonville, AR
State
Arkansas State
Bentonville, AR
Business
TheStreet

Walmart, Target Pull These Controversial Products from Shelves

A petition has been collecting signatures for over a year to have a certain product pulled from retailers’ shelves. According to Change.org, close to 115,000 signatures have been collected, which pales in comparison to the amount of money the company spends on advertising. This is not the first time...
NFL
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Plans For Grocery Store Closings in 2022

As the U.S. dials back from the height of the pandemic, grocery chains continue to confront repercussions. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, Reuters.com, Corporate.Publix.com, Mashed.com, MacroTrends.net, Google.com, PopSugar.com, and TraderJoes.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart U S#Retail Company#Shark Tank#Latin#American
8 News Now

‘Things got blurry,’ Las Vegas woman accused of drugging, stealing $90K from man at Strip hotel

A Las Vegas woman is accused of drugging and stealing $90,000 from a man at a Strip area hotel and casino. Police identified the suspect as Ebony Bairfield, who had previously been arrested in an unrelated prostitution-related theft. According to an arrest report, the victim reported the incident to police on June 9. At the time, he said he was at a high roller table at the Aria casino and pulled $50,000 from his credit card at the cashier and a friend gave him an additional $40,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Walmart
8 News Now

Jackpot! Las Vegas woman wins $500K at local resort

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A local woman received the surprise of a lifetime after hitting it big at the slots on Wednesday. The big win happened at Tuscany Suites and Casino when Dawn who is known as a frequent customer was playing a Buffalo Legends slot machine. Dawn ended up winning a total of $500,570.94.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy