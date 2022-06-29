4 Challenges--and Triumphs--of LGBTQ+ Entrepreneurs in 2022

Yesterday, Away co-founder and CEO Jennifer Rubio shared on Instagram that she and her husband, Stewart Butterfield, CEO and co-founder of Slack, would match up to $1 million in donations made within 72 hours to the National Network of Abortion Funds, an organization of 90 local abortion funds across the United States. "The devastating decision to overturn Roe v. Wade disproportionately impacts people of color and the most marginalized communities. People facing barriers to abortion access often face more than one, beyond the cost alone," Rubio wrote on Instagram. "That's why many abortion funds also provide practical support, including transportation, child care payment, lodging, translation services, and more."

CHARITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO