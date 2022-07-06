2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker

The 2022 NBA free agency negotiation period is set to begin on Thursday, June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.

View the original article to see embedded media.

NBA free agency is always a crazy time of the year and while there are not a ton of All-Stars available on the open market this season, we should still expect quite a few moves to be made.

Between contract extensions and free agency deals being agreed upon, all of this year’s signings that you need to know will be updated below live as they get reported.

If you need to get familiar with the top free agents at every position, be sure to check out our position-by-position rankings for this year's free agency period.

Here are all the deals that have been reported so far from around the league:

LAST UPDATE: 7/7/22 at 1:35 p.m. ET.

July 7:

12:48 p.m. ET - The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to a three-year, $19 million extension with John Konchar. (Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN)



12:29 p.m. ET - The New York Knicks have agreed to a three-year deal with Jericho Sims. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)



12:04 p.m. ET - The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a three-year deal, with Vlatko Cancar. (Mike Singer, Denver Post)

July 6:

12:38 p.m. ET - The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a two-year deal, with Kessler Edwards. (Michael Scotto, HoopsHype)

12:22 p.m. ET - The Miami Heat have agreed to a three-year , $20-plus million deal with Caleb Martin. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

12:13 a.m. ET - The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a one-year deal with Thomas Bryant. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports) .

July 5:

5:04 p.m. ET - The San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a deal with Isaiah Roby. (Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN)



11:45 a.m. ET - The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a deal with Edmond Sumner. (Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN)



9:46 a.m. ET - The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a one-year deal with T.J. Warren. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

8:30 a.m. ET - The San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a one-year deal with Gorgui Dieng. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

July 4:

11:57 a.m. ET - The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a one-year deal with Serge Ibaka. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

July 3:

3:15 p.m. ET - The Chicago Bulls have agreed to a one-year, $2.9 million deal with Goran Dragic. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

July 2:

8:07 p.m. ET - The Phoenix Suns have agreed to a one-year deal with Josh Okogie. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

3:32 p.m. ET - The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal with Cody Martin. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

2:51 p.m. ET - The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to a two-way contract with Eugene Omoruyi. (Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN)



12:30 p.m. ET - The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a five-year, $193 million max extension with Darius Garland. (Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN)



12:18 p.m. ET - The Phoenix Suns have agreed to a deal with Bismack Biyombo. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports) .

July 1:

11:27 p.m. ET - The Phoenix Suns have agreed to a one-year deal with Damion Lee. (Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN)



9:47 p.m. ET - The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a deal with Bryn Forbes. (Jon Krawczynski, The Athletic)

8:11 p.m. ET - The Indiana Pacers have agreed to a two-year deal with Jalen Smith. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

7:22 p.m. ET - The Golden State Warriors have agreed to a two-year, $9.3 million deal with Donte DiVincenzo. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

5:41 p.m. ET - The Boston Celtics have agreed to a two-year, deal with Luke Kornet. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports) .

3:57 p.m. ET - The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a one-year deal with Raul Neto. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

2:59 p.m. ET - The Golden State Warriors have agreed to a three-year, $25.5 million deal with Kevon Looney. (Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN)



2:32 p.m. ET - The Chicago Bulls have agreed to a two-year, $6.6 million deal with Derrick Jones Jr. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

12:48 p.m. ET - The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a one-year, $2.9 million deal with Robin Lopez. (Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN)



12:43 p.m. ET - The Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to a one-year deal with Drew Eubanks. (Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN)



12:21 p.m. ET - The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to a two-year, $13.2 million deal with John Wall. (Klutch Sports Group)



12:13 p.m. ET - The Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to a four-year, $70 million deal with Jusuf Nurkic. (Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN)



11:58 a.m. ET - The Chicago Bulls have agreed to a five-year, $215.2 million max deal with Zach LaVine. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

11:23 a.m. ET - The Toronto Raptors have agreed to a two-year, deal with Otto Porter Jr. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports) .

11:14 a.m. ET - The Dallas Mavericks have agreed to a one-year deal with Theo Pinson. (Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN)



10:44 a.m. ET - The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to a one-year deal with Aaron Holiday (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

10:34 a.m. ET - The Orlando Magic have agreed to a two-year deal with Bol Bol (Khobi Price, Orlando Sentinal)

10:22 a.m. ET - The New York Knicks have agreed to a four-year, $60 million deal with Mitchell Robinson. (Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN)



10:21 a.m. ET - The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal with Bruce Brown. (Malika Andrews ESPN)



9:45 a.m. ET - The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a three-year, $18.4 million deal with Ricky Rubio. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports) .

8:51 a.m. ET - The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to a five-year, $231 million max extension with Zion Williamson (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

1:35 a.m. ET - The Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to a three-year, $28 million deal with Gary Payton II (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

12:01 a.m. ET - The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to a five-year, $193 million rookie max extension with Ja Morant. This deal could reach up to $231 million. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

12:00 a.m. ET - The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a five-year, $270 million super max extension with Nikola Jokic. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

12:00 a.m. ET - The Phoenix Suns have agreed to a four-year, $224 million super max extension with Devin Booker. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

12:00 a.m. ET - The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a four-year, $224 million super max extension with Karl-Anthony Towns. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

June 30:

10:11 p.m. ET - The Chicago Bulls have agreed to a two-year, $6.6 million deal with Andre Drummond (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

9:02 p.m. ET - The Washington Wizards have agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with Delon Wright. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

8:40 p.m. ET - The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal with Kyle Anderson. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

8:25 p.m. ET - The Detroit Pistons have agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with Kevin Knox II (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

8:09 p.m. ET - The Orlando Magic are planning to re-sign Gary Harris (Jeff Zillgitt, USA Today) . The deal is two-years worth upwards of $26 million, per Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN .

8:00 p.m. ET - The Washington Wizards have agreed to a two-year deal with Anthony Gill. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

7:40 p.m. ET - The Dallas Mavericks have agreed to a deal with JaVale McGee. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports) . The deal is worth three-years, $20.1 million, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

7:39 p.m. ET - The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a deal with Juan Toscano-Anderson. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports)

7:14 p.m. ET - The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with Nicolas Claxton. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

7:05 p.m. ET - The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a one-year, minimum deal with Troy Brown Jr. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

7:03 p.m. ET - The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million deal with Lonnie Walker IV. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

6:56 p.m. ET - The Houston Rockets have agreed to a three-year, $22.1 million deal with Jae'Sean Tate. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

6:54 p.m. ET - The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a two-year, $14.5 million deal with Patty Mills. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

6:50 p.m. ET - The Detroit Pistons have agreed to a three-year, $37 million deal with Marvin Bagley III. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports)

6:29 p.m. ET - The Toronto Raptors have agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with Thaddeus Young. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports)

6:25 p.m. ET - The Miami Heat have agreed to a two-year, $9 million deal with Dewayne Dedmon. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

6:24 p.m. ET - The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a two-year deal with Davon Reed. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

6:23 p.m. ET - The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a two-year, $3.3 million deal with Trevelin Queen. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

6:19 p.m. ET - The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million deal with Luguentz Dort. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

6:18 p.m. ET - The Toronto Raptors have agreed to a three-year, $35.2 million deal with Chris Boucher. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

6:16 p.m. ET - The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a two-year minimum deal with Damian Jones. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

6:16 p.m. ET - The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a two-year, $4.6 million deal with Jevon Carter. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

6:15 p.m. ET - The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to a three-year, $11 million deal with Amir Coffey. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

6:13 p.m. ET - The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a one-year deal with Wesley Matthews. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

6:13 p.m. ET - The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million with Joe Ingles. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports)

6:11 p.m. ET - The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to a two-year, $30 million deal with Tyus Jones. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

6:09 p.m. ET - The Orlando Magic have agreed to a two-year, $21 million deal with Mo Bamba. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports)

6:07 p.m. ET - The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a two-year, $8.5 million deal with Danuel House Jr. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

6:04 p.m. ET - The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a four-year, $49 million deal with Bobby Portis. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

6:03 p.m. ET - The Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to a four-year, $100 million deal with Anfernee Simons. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

6:01 p.m. ET - The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a three-year, $33.2 million deal with PJ Tucker. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

6:01 p.m. ET - The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to a two-year, $22 million deal with Nicolas Batum. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports)

6:01 p.m. ET - The Washington Wizards have agreed to a five-year, $251 million max deal with Bradley Beal. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

6:01 p.m. ET - The Miami Heat have agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal with Victor Oladipo. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

6:00 p.m. ET - The New York Knicks have agreed to a two-year, $16 million-plus deal with Isaiah Hartenstein. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

6:00 p.m. ET - The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a deal with DeAndre Jordan. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

6:00 p.m. ET - The Sacramento Kings have agreed to two-year, $19 million deal with Malik Monk. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

6:00 p.m. ET - The Phoenix Suns have agreed to a four-year, $214 million deal with Devin Booker. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

6:00 p.m. ET - The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a five-year, $264 million extension with Nikola Jokic. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

5:03 p.m. ET - Jalen Brunson intends to sign a four-year, $104 million deal with the New York Knicks. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

June 28:

8:10 p.m. ET - The Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to a two-year, $16 million extension with forward Taurean Prince. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

5:08 p.m. ET - The Los Angeles Clippers agreed to a three-year, $33 million extension with center Ivica Zubac. (Adrain Wojnarowski, ESPN)