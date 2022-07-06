ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BgvC5_0gQ3vVfB00

The 2022 NBA free agency negotiation period is set to begin on Thursday, June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.

View the original article to see embedded media.

NBA free agency is always a crazy time of the year and while there are not a ton of All-Stars available on the open market this season, we should still expect quite a few moves to be made.

Between contract extensions and free agency deals being agreed upon, all of this year’s signings that you need to know will be updated below live as they get reported.

If you need to get familiar with the top free agents at every position, be sure to check out our position-by-position rankings for this year's free agency period.

Here are all the deals that have been reported so far from around the league:

LAST UPDATE: 7/7/22 at 1:35 p.m. ET.

July 7:

12:48 p.m. ET - The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to a three-year, $19 million extension with John Konchar. (Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN)

12:29 p.m. ET - The New York Knicks have agreed to a three-year deal with Jericho Sims. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

12:04 p.m. ET - The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a three-year deal, with Vlatko Cancar. (Mike Singer, Denver Post)

July 6:

12:38 p.m. ET - The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a two-year deal, with Kessler Edwards. (Michael Scotto, HoopsHype)

12:22 p.m. ET - The Miami Heat have agreed to a three-year , $20-plus million deal with Caleb Martin. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

12:13 a.m. ET - The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a one-year deal with Thomas Bryant. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports) .

July 5:

5:04 p.m. ET - The San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a deal with Isaiah Roby. (Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN)

11:45 a.m. ET - The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a deal with Edmond Sumner. (Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN)

9:46 a.m. ET - The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a one-year deal with T.J. Warren. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

8:30 a.m. ET - The San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a one-year deal with Gorgui Dieng. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

July 4:

11:57 a.m. ET - The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a one-year deal with Serge Ibaka. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

July 3:

3:15 p.m. ET - The Chicago Bulls have agreed to a one-year, $2.9 million deal with Goran Dragic. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

July 2:

8:07 p.m. ET - The Phoenix Suns have agreed to a one-year deal with Josh Okogie. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

3:32 p.m. ET - The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal with Cody Martin. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

2:51 p.m. ET - The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to a two-way contract with Eugene Omoruyi. (Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN)

12:30 p.m. ET - The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a five-year, $193 million max extension with Darius Garland. (Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN)

12:18 p.m. ET - The Phoenix Suns have agreed to a deal with Bismack Biyombo. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports) .

July 1:

11:27 p.m. ET - The Phoenix Suns have agreed to a one-year deal with Damion Lee. (Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN)

9:47 p.m. ET - The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a deal with Bryn Forbes. (Jon Krawczynski, The Athletic)

8:11 p.m. ET - The Indiana Pacers have agreed to a two-year deal with Jalen Smith. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

7:22 p.m. ET - The Golden State Warriors have agreed to a two-year, $9.3 million deal with Donte DiVincenzo. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

5:41 p.m. ET - The Boston Celtics have agreed to a two-year, deal with Luke Kornet. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports) .

3:57 p.m. ET - The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a one-year deal with Raul Neto. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

2:59 p.m. ET - The Golden State Warriors have agreed to a three-year, $25.5 million deal with Kevon Looney. (Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN)

2:32 p.m. ET - The Chicago Bulls have agreed to a two-year, $6.6 million deal with Derrick Jones Jr. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

12:48 p.m. ET - The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a one-year, $2.9 million deal with Robin Lopez. (Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN)

12:43 p.m. ET - The Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to a one-year deal with Drew Eubanks. (Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN)

12:21 p.m. ET - The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to a two-year, $13.2 million deal with John Wall. (Klutch Sports Group)

12:13 p.m. ET - The Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to a four-year, $70 million deal with Jusuf Nurkic. (Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN)

11:58 a.m. ET - The Chicago Bulls have agreed to a five-year, $215.2 million max deal with Zach LaVine. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

11:23 a.m. ET - The Toronto Raptors have agreed to a two-year,  deal with Otto Porter Jr. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports) .

11:14 a.m. ET - The Dallas Mavericks have agreed to a one-year deal with Theo Pinson. (Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN)

10:44 a.m. ET - The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to a one-year deal with Aaron Holiday (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

10:34 a.m. ET - The Orlando Magic have agreed to a two-year deal with Bol Bol (Khobi Price, Orlando Sentinal)

10:22 a.m. ET - The New York Knicks have agreed to a four-year, $60 million deal with Mitchell Robinson. (Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN)

10:21 a.m. ET - The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal with Bruce Brown. (Malika Andrews ESPN)

9:45 a.m. ET - The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a three-year, $18.4 million deal with Ricky Rubio. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports) .

8:51 a.m. ET - The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to a five-year, $231 million max extension with Zion Williamson (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

1:35 a.m. ET - The Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to a three-year, $28 million deal with Gary Payton II (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

12:01 a.m. ET - The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to a five-year, $193 million rookie max extension with Ja Morant. This deal could reach up to $231 million. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

12:00 a.m. ET - The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a five-year, $270 million super max extension with Nikola Jokic. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

12:00 a.m. ET - The Phoenix Suns have agreed to a four-year, $224 million super max extension with Devin Booker. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

12:00 a.m. ET - The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a four-year, $224 million super max extension with Karl-Anthony Towns. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

June 30:

10:11 p.m. ET - The Chicago Bulls have agreed to a two-year, $6.6 million deal with Andre Drummond (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

9:02 p.m. ET - The Washington Wizards have agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with Delon Wright. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

8:40 p.m. ET - The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal with Kyle Anderson. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

8:25 p.m. ET - The Detroit Pistons have agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with Kevin Knox II (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

8:09 p.m. ET - The Orlando Magic are planning to re-sign Gary Harris (Jeff Zillgitt, USA Today) . The deal is two-years worth upwards of $26 million, per Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN .

8:00 p.m. ET - The Washington Wizards have agreed to a two-year deal with Anthony Gill. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

7:40 p.m. ET - The Dallas Mavericks have agreed to a deal with JaVale McGee. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports) . The deal is worth three-years, $20.1 million, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

7:39 p.m. ET - The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a deal with Juan Toscano-Anderson. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports)

7:14 p.m. ET - The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with Nicolas Claxton. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

7:05 p.m. ET - The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a one-year, minimum deal with Troy Brown Jr. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

7:03 p.m. ET - The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million deal with Lonnie Walker IV. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

6:56 p.m. ET - The Houston Rockets have agreed to a three-year, $22.1 million deal with Jae'Sean Tate. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

6:54 p.m. ET - The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a two-year, $14.5 million deal with Patty Mills. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

6:50 p.m. ET - The Detroit Pistons have agreed to a three-year, $37 million deal with Marvin Bagley III. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports)

6:29 p.m. ET - The Toronto Raptors have agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with Thaddeus Young. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports)

6:25 p.m. ET - The Miami Heat have agreed to a two-year, $9 million deal with Dewayne Dedmon. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

6:24 p.m. ET - The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a two-year deal with Davon Reed. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

6:23 p.m. ET - The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a two-year, $3.3 million deal with Trevelin Queen. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

6:19 p.m. ET - The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million deal with Luguentz Dort. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

6:18 p.m. ET - The Toronto Raptors have agreed to a three-year, $35.2 million deal with Chris Boucher. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

6:16 p.m. ET - The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a two-year minimum deal with Damian Jones. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

6:16 p.m. ET - The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a two-year, $4.6 million deal with Jevon Carter. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

6:15 p.m. ET - The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to a three-year, $11 million deal with Amir Coffey. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

6:13 p.m. ET - The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a one-year deal with Wesley Matthews. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

6:13 p.m. ET - The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million with Joe Ingles. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports)

6:11 p.m. ET - The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to a two-year, $30 million deal with Tyus Jones. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

6:09 p.m. ET - The Orlando Magic have agreed to a two-year, $21 million deal with Mo Bamba. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports)

6:07 p.m. ET - The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a two-year, $8.5 million deal with Danuel House Jr. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

6:04 p.m. ET - The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a four-year, $49 million deal with Bobby Portis. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

6:03 p.m. ET - The Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to a four-year, $100 million deal with Anfernee Simons. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

6:01 p.m. ET - The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a three-year, $33.2 million deal with PJ Tucker. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

6:01 p.m. ET - The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to a two-year, $22 million deal with Nicolas Batum. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports)

6:01 p.m. ET - The Washington Wizards have agreed to a five-year, $251 million max deal with Bradley Beal. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

6:01 p.m. ET - The Miami Heat have agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal with Victor Oladipo. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

6:00 p.m. ET - The New York Knicks have agreed to a two-year, $16 million-plus deal with Isaiah Hartenstein. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

6:00 p.m. ET - The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a deal with DeAndre Jordan. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

6:00 p.m. ET - The Sacramento Kings have agreed to two-year, $19 million deal with Malik Monk. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

6:00 p.m. ET - The Phoenix Suns have agreed to a four-year, $214 million deal with Devin Booker. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

6:00 p.m. ET - The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a five-year, $264 million extension with Nikola Jokic. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

5:03 p.m. ET - Jalen Brunson intends to sign a four-year, $104 million deal with the New York Knicks. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

June 28:

8:10 p.m. ET - The Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to a two-year, $16 million extension with forward Taurean Prince. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

5:08 p.m. ET - The Los Angeles Clippers agreed to a three-year, $33 million extension with center Ivica Zubac. (Adrain Wojnarowski, ESPN)

Comments / 0

Related
FastBreak on FanNation

Russell Westbrook Could Reportedly Be Traded To A Shocking Team

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski made a recent appearance on NBA Today, and he reported an interesting possibility about Russell Westbrook. "You look at where there's cap space right now," Wojnarowski said. "A team like San Antonio could be a facilitator right now in a let's say a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving deal between the teams. They have the cap space. Now, you would have to incentivize them at a pretty high level."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Report: Free-agent big man joining Lakers despite Celtics interest

Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dewayne Dedmon
Person
Donte Divincenzo
Person
Bismack Biyombo
Person
Deandre Jordan
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Devin Booker
Hoops Rumors

Hornets release statement on Miles Bridges' domestic violence arrest

The commencement of 2022 NBA free agency is just hours away, and one of the more intriguing names who fans and experts have been monitoring in rumors is Miles Bridges. TMZ reported late Wednesday that Bridges is now facing felony domestic violence charges after he was arrested in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon. According to an ESPN report, the Los Angeles Police Department haven't released details on the charges.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Bryce James Is Almost As Tall As LeBron In Striking New Photo

LeBron James is headed into his 20th season in the NBA and there is no doubt that fans are hyped to see what kind of basketball he gives us. James will turn 38 years old this season although there is an expectation that he will continue to be a top 5 player in the league. No one has had this kind of longevity before, and there is now a sense that he will someday get to play with his sons Bronny Jr. and Bryce Maximus.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Nba Free Agency Tracker#The New York Knicks#The Denver Nuggets#Denver Post#Hoopshype
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
NFL
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving vs. Russell Westbrook Career Comparison: Kyrie Has An NBA Championship, But That Is Not Enough

Both Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook could retire tomorrow, and both would likely be inducted into the Hall of Fame. They are two of the most decorated point guards in the history of the league. With their talent, the league has been mesmerized for the last decade. From Irving’s Game 7 three-pointer to Westbrook’s triple-double history, both have long resumes of accomplishments that have them stand out in comparison to others.
NBA
Yardbarker

Carmelo Anthony Thinks The Denver Nuggets Should Retire His No. 15, But The Problem Is That Nikola Jokic Won Two MVP Awards Wearing That Number

Carmelo Anthony is one of the greatest players of our generation but might end up not getting the recognition he once thought he was entitled to. Melo came into the league in 2003 alongside LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade. Outside LeBron, Melo was the most coveted prospect, coming off a National Championship with the Syracuse Orange.
DENVER, CO
FastBreak on FanNation

Denver Nuggets Officially Announce Big Trade

The Denver Nuggets have announced their trade with the Washington Wizards that landed them Ish Smith and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. In the deal, the Nuggets sent the Wizards Monte Morris and Will Barton. This season, the Nuggets dealt with several injuries, but they were still the sixth seed in the Western...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

The Jazz Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Donovan Mitchell

Despite trading away Rudy Gobert and Royce O'Neale last week, the Utah Jazz don't plan on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Jazz aren't exploring the market to see what they can get for Mitchell. "After the Gobert trade, there was a belief that Mitchell...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Klay Thompson’s brother Trayce taking Dodgers by storm in return

31-year old Trayce Thompson has become an MLB journeyman. After breaking into the league with the Chicago White Sox in 2015, Thompson spent 2016 and 2017 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Dodgers fans were excited to see Golden State Warriors’ star Klay Thompson’s brother play for their team. However, Thompson never got things going in LA. After 2017, he spent time on multiple different teams. But the Dodgers took a chance once again on him in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy