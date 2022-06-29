ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

New Miss Texas, Averie Bishop, Proves There’s More To Pageants Than Just Winning The Crown

By Brittany Cristiano
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jbeCb_0gQ3r4It00

This past weekend, 25-year-old Averie Bishop from Carrolton, TX made history when she became the first Asian American woman to win the title of Miss Texas.

Following her victory, Bishop will go on a year-long campaign in Texas public schools, and also eventually compete in the iconic Miss America pageant representing the Lone Star State.

"I am going to work tirelessly to promote small, minority-owned businesses, diversity and inclusion across public schools, and advocate for anti-hate and discrimination policy for the city of Dallas," Bishop told Narcity.

Bishop first began pining after the Miss Texas scholarship title three years ago after realizing she wanted more representation for Asian Americans in the pageant system.

"In 2019, I got tired of waiting around for someone to be the role model I needed," Bishop said. "I asked myself, 'if not me, then who?' I took a leap of faith and competed in my first local competition where I won the title of Miss Lufkin."

There's actually more to the contest than a sparkly tiara to win — like the Miss Texas scholarship that she just won.

Lets get to work texas !! 🤠🤠🤠🤠 #missamerica #texas

Competitors in the 85-year-old organization typically have a social cause or mission they speak on, like Bishop's passion for promoting a tolerant and understanding culture in Dallas.

The non-profit competition has long given away monetary scholarships to winners that then help fund those academic or professional adventures.

Bishop mentioned in a TikTok video that she was awarded a $24,000 scholarship for winning the main title, and the money will go toward covering her student debt.

Apart from being the ultimate beauty queen, Bishop runs a non-profit called The Tulong Foundation, which provides aid to children in impoverished countries so they can attend school.

She is a first-generation college graduate with a passion for law. She was studying for the bar exam following her May 2022 graduation from SMU law school, however, she says she's deferring for a year to prioritize her job as Miss Texas.

With over 800,000 TikTok followers and 65,000 on Instagram, she shares cool snapshots of her life between her homes in Texas and New York City. These days she'll probably be showing viewers a glimpse into the glamourous, yet hard-working life of her new position.

Will air tonight at 6PMCT on NBC5 !!#texas #missamerica

If you personally want to ask her a question or learn more about her, Bishop is holding a live Q&A chat on June 29 7 p.m. CST on her TikTok and Instagram accounts.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Austonia

Trip to Dallas-Fort Worth: Our 15-year-old granddaughter thinks it’s the 'cool' Texas

If you are a committed, grunge-wearing resident of the Pacific Northwest, it is easy–almost automatic–to look at Texas as an extraordinarily dry, hot and culturally oppressive place that is better to avoid, especially in the summer. Our two granddaughters live with their parents in Portland.Recently we decided to take the older girl, who is 15, to Dallas. Setting aside the summer heat, a Portlander can adjust to the vibes of Austin without effort. So let’s take Texas with all of its excesses straight up. Dallas, here we come. Our 15-year-old granddaughter and her sister, 12, have spent summer weeks with...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Lufkin, TX
City
Lone Star, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
Vogue Magazine

This Girl’s Life: On Growing Up Trans in Texas

Editor’s note: Amid a charged national conversation about transgender rights, the question of how best to love, support, and care for trans-identifying young Americans has become a source of fervent debate. In recent months, as a wave of legislation and orders has emerged from conservative statehouses designed to block gender-affirming medical treatment for young people, Vogue sent the photographer Ethan James Green and writer Devan Díaz to Texas to meet a girl already very much in the public eye. The following text, images, and video documentary are the result. Every young person’s story is different, and Vogue urges readers and parents to consult resources as varied as the Human Rights Campaign, the American Medical Association, PFLAG, Gender Spectrum, the Trevor Project, and others when seeking support and care.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Pizzeria Named Among the 50 Best in the U.S.

Who says you can’t find a good pizza place in Dallas?. No one can anymore after Partenope Dallas ranked number 17 on a new list of the best pizzerias in the country. The list is compiled by 50 TopPizza – an online guide to the best pizzas in Italy and around the world with a preference for style.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Averie Bishop makes history as first Asian Miss Texas

CARROLLTON, Texas — History has been made in the new Miss Texas. Averie Bishop was crowned Miss Texas during the ceremony on June 25, making history as the first Asian woman to represent the Lone Star State. "I am ready to serve you, Texas!" Bishop wrote on her Instagram.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss Texas#The Pageant#Miss America#Scholarships#Crown#Tx#Asian Americans#Texas Competitors
spectrumlocalnews.com

Miss Texas crowns first Asian American winner

Miss Texas made history this week by crowning Averie Bishop as the organization’s first Asian American winner. The first generation Southern Methodist University law student is no stranger to breaking glass ceilings. She was crowned the first Asian American Miss Dallas in 2019. Bishop represents the City of Carrollton and her platform as part of the Miss Texas scholarship focuses on unity through diversity.
Dallas Observer

It'll Do Club

Since opening in winter 2012, It'll Do has become East Dallas' go-to dance club. Its large interior and spacious dance floor is right up with the best and largest Dallas night clubs, but without the pretentiousness. Young adults, students and trendsetters of every variety gather to dance as underground DJs spin everything from indie rock-infused tracks to old-school hip-hop mash-ups.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Instagram
fox4news.com

Fort Worth's Fourth has new larger fireworks show

FORT WORTH, Texas - Most Fourth of July celebrations have food and fireworks but few in Texas invite you to watch from an inner tube. Fort Worth’s Fourth kicks off around 5 p.m. Monday at the Panther Island Pavilion on the Trinity River. Visitors will be able to enjoy...
FORT WORTH, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Multi-Million Dollar Tyler, TX Home Comes Complete with an Elevator

Here in Tyler, Texas we've got our share of beautiful homes. We love living lavishly here in The Rose City and this wonderful English Tudor is a shining example of that. This meticulously maintained home sits on just over 3.5 acres of manicured grounds. From it's 23 ft. vaulted wood beamed ceiling to the hidden storage this house has it all, including an elevator and wine cellar.
TYLER, TX
Click2Houston.com

Keeping kids safe in the water with free swim lessons

HOUSTON – As we know, a great way to beat the heat is by jumping into a pool, lake, or even the bay. Sadly, it’s during the summertime that drowning is a leading cause of accidental death for children younger than five. According to the Texas Department of...
HOUSTON, TX
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy