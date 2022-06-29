Summer Crisis Program starts July 1

News Release

The Ohio Department of Development will help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months. The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs. The program runs from July 1, 2022, until September 30, 2022.

Locally, the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) works with local Energy Assistance Providers to assist with the Summer Crisis Program. To apply for the program, clients are required to schedule an appointment with the partner in their county, which is provided in the list below:

Adams County – Adams/Brown Economic Opportunities, Inc.

Brown County – Adams/Brown Economic Opportunities, Inc.

Gallia County – Gallia-Meigs CAA, Inc.

Highland County – Highland County Community Action Organization

Jackson County – Jackson/Vinton Community Action, Inc.

Lawrence County – Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization

Pike County – Community Action Committee of Pike County

Ross County – Ross County Community Action Committee, Inc.

Scioto County – Community Action Commission of Scioto County

Vinton County – Jackson/Vinton Community Action, Inc.

Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

· Copies of their most recent energy bills;

· A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member;

· Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members;

· Proof of disability (if applicable);

· Physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health (if there isn’t a household member over the age of 60).

The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households with an older household member (60 years or older), that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health, have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, are trying to establish new service on their electric bill, or require air conditioning. Conditions can include such things as lung disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or asthma.

Also, Ohioans enrolled in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus Program (PIPP) who meet the above criteria may be eligible for assistance towards their default PIPP payment, first PIPP payment, central air conditioning repairs, or may receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan.

For more information about the features of the Summer Crisis Program and what is needed to apply, contact your local partner or the Area Agency on Aging District 7 at 1-800-582-7277 or info@aaa.org. To be connected to your local Energy Assistance Provider, visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or call (800) 282-0880.

Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Here, individuals can speak directly with a nurse or social worker who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at info@aaa7.org.