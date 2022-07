The weather today will be sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning. It will then be partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon—highs in the lower 80s and a low of 65. Southwest winds of 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. The chance of rain is 40%. Saturday will be mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms—highs in the upper 70s and a low of 60. West winds of 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. The chance of rain is 50%. Sunday will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of showers—highs in the upper 70s and a low of 59.

OAKLAND, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO