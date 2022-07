With the 4th of July festivities planned for this weekend, there will be a lot of car and foot traffic, both bridges have modified schedules. According to a press release from the City Of Duluth, on July 2nd and 3rd, the Aerial Lift Bridge will be on the same schedule opening at certain times for the Vista cruises and the general public. The Aerial Lift Bridge will continue to open at request for vessels over 300 gross tons; Federal, state, and local government vessels; vessels in distress; commercial vessels engaged in rescue or emergency salvage operations; vessels engaged in pilot duties; and vessels seeking shelter from severe weather.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO