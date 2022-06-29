ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Minnesota Wild effort to trade Kevin Fiala “intensifying”

Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Wild may be very close to trading Kevin Fiala as has been rumored since the end of their season. According to a new report by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, “things are intensifying” regarding the talented forward. Before the start of this season he signed a...

markerzone.com

AVALANCHE REVEAL INJURIES SUFFERED DURING THEIR STANLEY CUP RUN

NHL players are some of the toughest athletes on the planet, playing through injuries in order to chase their dream of lifting the Stanley Cup. On Wednesday, the Colorado Avalanche revealed the list of injuries they were dealing with during their run to a third Stanley Cup in franchise history.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

LIGHTNING PLACE GOALTENDER ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Tampa Bay Lightning have placed goaltender Amir Miftakhov on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a contract buyout. Miftakhov, 22, was selected by the Lightning in the sixth round (186th overall) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. Tampa signed Miftakhov to a three-year, entry-level contract in May of 2021, but his first season in North America didn't go as many hoped and it appears he's headed back to the KHL.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Tristan Jarry Ends Streak of Goalie Controversy with Penguins

For the first offseason in a number of years, there is no discussion around who the Pittsburgh Penguins starting goalie should be. After his 2021-22 season, there is no doubt that Tristan Jarry is the Penguins top goalie. Ever since their Stanley Cup victory in 2016, the Penguins have filtered...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sports
Yardbarker

Report: Lightning working with Ryan McDonagh to find trade partner

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Tampa Bay Lightning are trying to find a way to move Ryan McDonagh and his $6.75 million annual salary. “It’s not news the Tampa Bay Lightning have some very difficult decisions to make. They want to try to keep unrestricted free agents Ondrej Palat and Nick Paul (among others), which is impossible without painful choices elsewhere,” Friedman said on Thursday. “According to multiple sources, the Lightning are working with Ryan McDonagh to see if there’s another team he’d consider a trade to.”
TAMPA, FL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blues hire Craig MacTavish as assistant coach

The Blues have made an addition to their coaching staff as the team announced that they’ve hired longtime NHL coach and executive Craig MacTavish as an assistant coach on Craig Berube’s staff. GM Doug Armstrong released the following statement about the hire:. "Craig has spent 30 years in...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks hire Mike Yeo, Jeremy Colliton; Flyers hire Brad Shaw

The Canucks have filled out their coaching staff for next season. The team announced that they have hired Mike Yeo as an assistant coach. He takes over for Brad Shaw, who is leaving Vancouver to become an associate coach with the Flyers. Meanwhile, Vancouver has hired Jeremy Colliton as their new head coach with AHL Abbotsford, replacing Trent Cull, who has been promoted to an assistant coach in Vancouver. GM Patrik Allvin released the following statement about the moves:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Kraken expected to extend 'big offers' to top free-agent forwards

The Seattle Kraken made moves last summer signaling their intention to be a competitive team right from their first game, just as the Vegas Golden Knights were in their first season. They signed Philipp Grubauer, Jaden Schwartz and others in free agency, all with the idea of potentially being in the mix for a playoff spot in what was seen as a weak Pacific division. That didn’t happen, though, and the Kraken finished third-last in the entire NHL with a 27-49-6 record. The team scored only 216 goals, which ranked them fourth-last in the NHL, and had only one player cross the 50-point mark, Jared McCann, who had 50 points exactly. Some have speculated that this poor season would set the Kraken on the path of a more traditional rebuild, seeing them bottom out in the standings, chasing young, high-end talent. That doesn’t appear to be their preferred route to contention, though.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Blackhawks: GM Kyle Davidson to Work with Derek King on Future

Based on Davidson’s comment, it certainly appears that an offer might be in place for Derek King to return behind the bench at the AHL level. However, the vague nature of Davidson’s comment certainly leaves a lot of doors open for the now former interim head coach. Though...
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

WINNIPEG FINALIZING DEAL WITH RICK BOWNESS TO BECOME NEW HEAD COACH OF THE JETS

Darren Dreger reports that the Winnipeg Jets are finializing a deal with Rick Bowness to become the club's next head coach. Rick Bowness was former head coach of the Dallas Stars and led them to a Stanley Cup Final appearance just two years ago. Bowness has been in the league for four decades mostly as a defensive assistant coach, working with notable names such as Victor Hedman and Miro Heiskanen.
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Kreider Heading Towards the Rafters

Chris Kreider has been a New York Ranger for the entirety of his career thus far. He has had his ups and downs, but there is no denying the numbers that he has accumulated. Once he chooses to hang up his skates, there will be a compelling argument as to whether or not his jersey deserves to be retired, which is a funny thing to say out loud, considering that in 2020 a lot of people wanted Kreider to be dealt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Penguins to Make Five Selections in the 2022 NHL Draft

The Pittsburgh Penguins will have five selections in this year's NHL Draft, held from July 7-8 in Montreal, Quebec. The Penguins will make selections in the first (21st overall), fourth (118th overall), fifth (150th overall), sixth (182nd overall) and seventh (214th overall) rounds. Round 1 of the draft will begin...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Red Wings Need to Be Active in Trade Market

Now that it’s officially the offseason, it’s imperative that the Detroit Red Wings pursue a trade or two. It should be noted that this is counter to a point Steve Yzerman made in his end-of-year press conference – that trades are unlikely. That’s okay. I interpreted that as “it’s hard to predict if reasonable trades will arise” rather than an outright declaration that there will be no trades this summer.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Grading the blockbuster Kings-Wild Kevin Fiala trade

While the NBA is so excellent at creating drama in its offseason, especially heading to and during the free agency period, the NHL would like to remind everyone that it is also very much capable of turning heads post-Stanley Cup Finals. Take for example the blockbuster trade that went down Wednesday, with the Minnesota Wild […] The post Grading the blockbuster Kings-Wild Kevin Fiala trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
markerzone.com

LOS ANGELES KINGS ACQUIRE KEVIN FIALA FROM MINNESOTA

The NHL off-season is only a few days old, but we already have a big trade to talk about. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Los Angeles Kings have acquired Kevin Fiala's RFA rights from the Minnesota Wild. Michael Russo of The Athletic added that the Wild are acquiring a 2022 first round pick and prospect Brock Faber in the deal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

LA Kings’ forward Kevin Fiala thanks Minnesota Wild on Instagram

Not long after acquiring Kevin Fiala from the Minnesota Wild, the LA Kings officially extended the Swiss-born forward to a seven-year deal. The team formally made that deal official on Thursday, giving the Kings a legitimate scoring threat for the foreseeable future. Fiala, 25, took to Instagram to thank both...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios

Denver is the new Hockeytown, USA

Hat tricks are one of the most exciting feats in hockey, and Denver just pulled off one for the ages. Driving the news: Crowds flooded the streets on June 30 for the Avalanche's Stanley Cup parade — the Avs' first title since 2001 and Denver's third hockey championship since March.
DENVER, CO

