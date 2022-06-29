ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Robeson County Partnership for Children gets more than $17,000 to address community resilience

The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 3 days ago

The North Carolina Healthy and Resilient Communities Initiative housed at the North Carolina Partnership for Children has granted funding to the Robeson County Partnership for Children and eight other statewide community organizations to address trauma and resilience.

The Robeson County Partnership for Children was awarded $17,162, according to a Smart Start spokesperson.

NC Healthy and Resilient Communities Initiative works to build healthy and resilient communities for young children and families, creating resilience across each generation by bringing together more than 40 multi-sector community collaboratives to build resilience across the state.

Through funding from the Department of Health and Human Services as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the initiative has selected community organizations to develop awareness, skills, and action plans to create community-led strategies to address trauma and resilience goals.

Each organization will receive between $14,000-$44,000 to serve their local communities.

Three Smart Start Local Partnerships were selected as part of the initiative to address trauma.

These local partnerships include Robeson County Partnership for Children, Partnership for Children and Families (Lee County), and Children and Youth Partnership for Dare County.

Other organizations to receive funding to address resilience include the Rural Opportunity Institute in Edgecombe County; Communities in Schools in New Hanover County; Coastal Horizons in Pender and Brunswick counties; Health Foundation in Wilkes County; Caldwell County Schools in Caldwell County, and Together for Resilient Youth in Durham County.

Participating organizations will be able to build their infrastructure and capacity to reach new members of their community and create trauma and resilience-specific training experiences that are most needed in their respective communities.

This work is particularly timely because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on children and families.

“I’m excited about this opportunity,” said Amy Cubbage, president of NCPC. “The pandemic has only exacerbated the need for a widespread focus on community resilience. By addressing the factors that lead to trauma and creating protective factors against adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and environments, we can better prepare children to thrive.”

The NC Healthy & Resilient Communities Initiative is made possible through funding support from Kate B. Reynolds Foundation.

NCPC’s Resilient Communities Officer works closely with local collaboratives to work towards statewide resiliency goals through a community lens. The Resilient Communities Officer will work with selected grant applicants as they serve communities throughout 2022 and into 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

Lumbee homecoming set to attract thousands to Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Nearly 30,000 people are expected to take part in the 54th annual Lumbee Homecoming in Pembroke, according to officials with the Lumbee Regional Development Association (LRDA). Officials said about 35,000 people attended last year's nine-day festival. It takes place this year from June 24...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Robeson County, NC
Society
County
Robeson County, NC
Robeson County, NC
Government
The Robesonian

RCC to hold sonography information session July 11

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College will hold an information session for prospective students who are interested in enrolling in the new medical sonography program. The information session will be on Monday, July 11 in the Truist Room located in Workforce Development Center/Building 18 on the main campus in Lumberton. Two sessions will be held; the first at 9:30 a.m. and the second at 6 p.m.
LUMBERTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Resilience#Infrastructure#Health Foundation#Smart Start#The Coronavirus Aid
WCNC

New North Carolina laws in effect on July 1

RALEIGH, N.C. — With the start of a new month, new laws are now in effect in North Carolina. While the fight over the future of abortion laws in the Tar Heel State will loom large over the General Assembly heading into elections this fall, some other pieces of major legislation are already taking effect.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Department of Health
FOX8 News

What is North Carolina doing about inflation? State prepares for future ‘economic turmoil’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – There isn’t anything specifically in North Carolina’s $27.9 billion 2022 budget that offers relief for consumers for the fast-rising prices. “Heading into this short session, North Carolinians told us the strain inflation was having on their family’s finances was one of their top concerns,” Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Eden) said in a release. […]
RALEIGH, NC
WECT

Fourth of July celebrations across our area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Fourth of July events are taking place throughout the holiday weekend across our area. The Oak Island Anniversary Fireworks will take place Friday at the Oak Island Pier at 9 p.m. Friday in Tabor City, the Columbus County Fireworks Celebration is at South Columbus High School....
WILMINGTON, NC
The Robesonian

Paul Nelson Locklear elected UNCP Alumni Board president

PEMBROKE — Paul Nelson Locklear immersed himself in campus life at The Univerity of North Carolina at Pembroke as a student in the mid-1990s. He was highly engaged in co-curricular experiences, from student organizations, intramural sports and fraternity life to community service. Once dubbed the admissions office poster child, his likeness was widely used in promotional and marketing materials.
PEMBROKE, NC
wcti12.com

Robeson County Campbell's Soup plant receives 4th bomb threat in 2 months

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A Campbell’s Soup plant in Maxton received its fourth bomb threat in two months, according to Campbell's Soup Spokesperson Beth Jolly. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the series of threats and trying to figure out who is making them. At around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, the plant’s security answered a phone call and the person on the other side of the call threatened the plant with a bomb, according to officials.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Cabinet Manufacturer Announces $13 Million North Carolina Factory

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A maker of cabinets for single-family homes...
ECONOMY
The Robesonian

The Robesonian

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy