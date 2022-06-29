Steve Clifford calls LaMelo Ball 'a great talent'

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets finally landed their next head coach in Steve Clifford, his second stint with the team.

Clifford quickly emerged as a candidate for the job after Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson opted to return to Golden State.

In his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Clifford spoke on his offensive game plan, led by LaMelo Ball.

“Offense so much starts with playing to the strengths of your best players and he’s a great talent with a passion for the game and a flair for playing in the open court and we want to take advantage of that,” Clifford said of Ball.

Clifford noted that he plans to play with a ‘very similar emphasis’ on offense that the Hornets played with over the last few years of the James Borrego era.

Check out the full clip below.

