Florida State

Disney World renovates its Magnolia Course, adding new holes and resurfacing every green

By Jason Lusk
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The new 17th hole on the Magnolia Course at Walt Disney World in Florida (Courtesy of Walt Disney World)

Walt Disney World in Florida has temporarily shuttered its Magnolia Course, located near the Magic Kingdom, for the summer as each green is upgraded and holes 14 through 17 are renovated. The course is expected to reopen later this year.

Arnold Palmer Golf Management, which operates Disney World’s courses, hired One Club Limited and its head golf course designer, Ken Baker, to oversee the work at the course, which was designed by Joe Lee and opened in 1971. The work to the Magnolia follows extensive changes to Disney’s Palm Golf Course in 2013, Disney’s Oak Trail Golf Course in 2014 and 2018, and Disney’s Lake Buena Vista Golf Course in 2018.

In a media release announcing the renovation, Disney unveiled the following changes:

  • Hole 14: Currently a par 5, will become a par 4 with a new green location
  • Hole 15: Currently a par 3, will shift location and become a long par 5 with a dogleg to the right
  • Hole 16: Will shift location and remain a par 4 but will now have a dogleg to the left
  • Hole 17: Currently a par 4, will become a par 3 with new tee box locations
An artist’s rendering of the new 16th hole on the Magnolia Course at Walt Disney World in Florida (Courtesy of Walt Disney World)

“We were fortunate to have some existing property area available for the redesign of these golf holes,” Baker said. “It has allowed us to create a more dynamic collection of golf shots that also blends seamlessly with the surrounding natural environment. …

“From the first day we began reimagining these golf holes, we took great care in preserving the scenic beauty, challenge and thrill players have enjoyed as they’ve walked the fairways of Disney’s Magnolia. Joe Lee created much of the existing design dynamic of this course with ‘push-up’ golf feature areas. The existing tees, greens and bunkers typically rise above the surrounding terrain and create a classic look and feel to the course. The routing adjustments made to holes 14 through 17 have allowed us to maintain this classic appearance while also incorporating subtle design features that will create some new and exciting challenges for future guests.”

An artist’s rendering of the new 15th hole on the Magnolia Course at Walt Disney World in Florida (Courtesy of Walt Disney World)

Baker also said a new sandy waste area will be added between Nos. 15 and 16, and similar features will be added at other areas of the course. A new bridge through a forest will be constructed to connect Nos. 16 and 17, several bunkers throughout the course will be renovated and new tees will be added on several holes.

The Magnolia was last updated in 2015, when its bunkers and cart paths were renovated.

“We’ve assembled an incredible team that is devoted to creating the best possible experience for our guests from around the globe who travel here for a championship-caliber golf vacation,” Bruce Gerlander, general manager of Arnold Palmer Golf Management, said in the media release. “For more than four decades, Disney’s Magnolia served as a favorite stop on the PGA Tour, and we have been methodically planning for this massive project for years.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wordle today: Answer, clues for Satuday, July 2 2022 word of the day

WARNING: THERE ARE WORDLE SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE JULY 2, 2022 WORDLE ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU. As far as hardest Wordle words go, Saturday’s answer was pretty hard. If you’re here, you’re probably struggling with it and looking for some help. So let’s run down a few clues with today’s Wordle that could help you solve it:
SPOILERS
CNET

Aboard the Disney Wish: What Disney's New Cruise Ship Is Like, Biggest Questions Answered

What does Disney's sparkling new cruise ship offer that others don't? The Disney Wish is trying different things to attract vacationers of all ages and types. The ship has Disney's first ever onboard ride for thrill seekers; Avengers fights at dinner for the Marvel diehards; STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) activities in its kids club for education-conscious parents; an immersive Star Wars lounge for galactic travelers; and personalized adventures on passengers' phones for anyone who wants to be entertained from the moment they set foot on the ship.
LIFESTYLE
