ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

A Japanese-style waffle joint opens in Orlando‘s East End Market

By Patricia Tolley
orlandoweekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese-style waffle restaurant Wafu opened at Orlando’s East End Market on Wednesday. The quaint spot offers taiyaki (crispy, fish-shaped waffles) alongside uniquely flavored treats like yuzu soda and lavender ice cream. Taiyaki waffles and cones...

www.orlandoweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orlandoweekly.com

Top 20 hot dogs in Orlando, according to Yelp

Can you think of a better way to spend a summer afternoon than absolutely housing a hot dog or two?. We went to the people for the best spot to get the people's lunch, pulling the top 20 hot dog places in Orlando according to Yelp. Check them out below.
ORLANDO, FL
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Pizza Places In Orlando, Florida

Our 10 Best Pizza Places In Orlando, Florida article presents a list of the finest pizza places situated in the fun city of Orlando, Florida. Is there no city more fun in the Southern United States than Orlando Florida? You know why. # 10 – NYPD Pizza. Brick walls...
ORLANDO, FL
edibleorlando.com

Fun Food Events for July 2-8

American Independence Day – aka July 4th – celebrates the day in 1776 when we broke away from Great Britain and the Continental Congress approved the Declaration of Independence. This year, July 4 is Monday – a handy three-day weekend. Traditions vary, but many of us celebrate with cookouts and burgers or tamales or corn on the cob and ice cream or just maybe strawberry shortcake.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Orlando, FL
Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Orlando, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Lakeland, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
fox35orlando.com

Move over key lime pie: Florida has a new state dessert

ORLANDO, Fla. - Move over, key lime pie. Florida has another state dessert – strawberry shortcake. Gov. DeSantis recently signed SB 1006, which designated the fluffy dessert and all of its strawberry and whipped cream goodness, as the official state dessert, which went into effect on July 1, 2022. And don't worry key lime pie lovers, that remains the official state pie, which was passed and signed by the governor in 2006.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney Springs Hotel Purposefully Shuts Guest’s Power Off

Walt Disney World Resort contains over 30 Resort hotels, ranging from campgrounds to deluxe villas! Though the Walt Disney Company operates most, a small portion of the Resort hotels are third-party owned and operated. These include the Disney Springs area hotels: Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando Lake Buena Vista, Holiday Inn...
ORLANDO, FL
floridanationalnews.com

Avelo Airlines New Orlando Base Takes Flight at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO — Avelo Airlines opened its third U.S. base Thursday at Orlando International Airport (MCO) — setting the stage for significant travel, employment and economic impact opportunities for Central Florida. The new base is expected to generate more than $250 million in short-term economic impact in Greater Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#East End#Waffles#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Japanese
orangeobserver.com

Ocoee fashion designer Santia McKoy hosts second World Tour Fashion Show

Ocoee Fashion Designer Santia McKoy returned last month with her second S&M Custom Design World Tour Fashion Show. The event, which took place June 18 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Orlando at SeaWorld featured 70 uniquely created designs and over 50 models from across the globe. The fashion show...
OCOEE, FL
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Incredible Thai Food in Orlando

Are you looking for the best Thai restaurants in Orlando, Florida? Check out my roundup of the top Thai places in one of the most beautiful cities in the Sunshine State. Whether you’re spending a magical day at a theme park, sightseeing in the city, or exploring a nearby hiking trail, you’ll be hungry at the end of a long day.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
orlandomagazine.com

11 Great Neighborhoods: Lake Nona South

Since Tavistock Group acquired the 600-acre Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in 1996, the company has prioritized health, education and technology while developing the community. Tavistock Senior Managing Director Rasesh Thakkar says every nook and cranny of the neighborhood was considered to ensure these things were embedded in Lake Nona life. The community offers free fitness classes to residents, a bike-sharing program, a community garden and 44 miles of trails. In fact, 40 percent of Lake Nona’s 11,000 acres is green space. It’s also home to the U.S. Tennis Association’s National Campus, which offers free lessons for children 10 and under, as well as adult programs and high-performance training. “If you get that mix of health and wellbeing, education and technology right, what naturally falls out of it is inspiring human beings,” he says. The community is packed with gathering spots, Boxi Park being one of the most popular, with anywhere from 3,000 to 6,000 people visiting on a weekend evening, Thakkar says. The open-air park contains several restaurants operating out of repurposed shipping containers, a stage for live music and a playground. Like Chicago’s striking artwork The Bean, some of Lake Nona’s art structures exist to give it a sense of place. Greeting residents at the entrance to the Lake Nona Town Center is Disco, an eye-opening 35-foot-tall Labrador Retriever made of reflective stainless steel. “Lake Nona’s best friend” was designed by JEFRE, a local artist. Another community landmark is The Beacon, a six-story column displaying art and interactive images, such as snow falling during Lake Nona’s winter celebration.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Concert lineup announced for EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World has released the full lineup of artists who will be performing at this year's Eat to the Beat Concert Series during the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. Fresh acts will take the America Gardens Theatre stage and many of your favorite artists will...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Busy 4th of July travel weekend kicks off with hundreds of delayed flights in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - There have been hundreds of delayed flights at Orlando International Airport to kick off the busy Fourth of July travel weekend. As of Friday night, there were around 350 delayed flights at Orlando International Airport. The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority says most of the delays have been due to lightning and weather, but other things can factor in like mechanical issues, crew rotations, and unruly passengers.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: One of Orlando’s Most Expensive Listing Is a Disney Fan’s Paradise

If you had the money to, would you buy a mansion dubbed the “Magical Mansion?”. There are so many things lesser-known things to do on Disney World property, like golfing, horseback riding, and riding in a hot air balloon! But if you’ve ever traveled outside of the parks and wanted something else to fill your time, you can go look at mansions! One just went on the market that has Pixar-themed rooms inside!
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Historic Orlando ice cream shop to reopen after suspected arsonist set it on fire

ORLANDO, Fla. – Goff’s Drive In, a historic Orlando ice cream shop, is prepping to open its doors again over a month after a man set the stand on fire. The local ice cream shop, known for taking a stand against racial stigma ever since its 1948 opening, is planning to reopen from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on July 18, the business said in a Facebook post.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy