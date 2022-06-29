ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Paper Girls’ Teaser: Four Girls Get Caught Up In A Time-Travel War In New Amazon Prime Series This July

By Ned Booth
theplaylist.net
 3 days ago

The last TV adaptation of a Brian K. Vaughn comic book, FX On Hulu‘s “Y: The Last Man,” had been long anticipated by fans. But the show didn’t click with critics or audiences, so FX canceled the show last year after only one season. Maybe the next one will fare better:...

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

‘Black Bird’ Review: Dennis Lehane’s New Apple TV+ Series Is True Crime in Rare, Fantastic Form

Anyone who has so much as turned on a television this year can tell you there is too much true crime. The genre has reached a saturation point: the stories are becoming thinner and are being repeated in different forms until they feel threadbare. A category that’s broad enough to include everything from “In Cold Blood” to “My Favorite Murder” also runs the gamut from respectful to exploitative, with more than a few recent series falling on the wrong side of the line. “Black Bird,” a finely crafted, incredibly well-acted, utterly fresh Apple TV+ limited series, is not one of them. In fact, it’s a show so outstanding, that it makes one wonder: do we actually have too much true crime, or just not enough true crime made by Dennis Lehane?
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Stranger Things’ Volume 2 Review: The Fourth Season Ends With A Bloated Bang

Even knowing that the final two episodes of “Stranger Things 4” would be downright epic in length, there was a sense that the Duffer Brothers had bitten off a bit more than they could chew this year, sending their characters on separate arcs that made this chapter feel more bloated than the previous three. How could they possibly wrap all of this up in two remaining episodes, dropping today on Netflix? And there are times in this pair that the clutter overwhelms the storytelling, with action happening simultaneously around the world (but mostly in the Upside Down) that can be almost haphazardly edited. It’s an interesting dilemma in that the narrative that the Duffers crafted for season four almost feels now like a response to the criticisms of season three. That year now feels quaint compared to this one what with most of its action happening at a suburban mall. And the argument that nothing has repercussions on “Stranger Things” was undeniably foregrounded this year, particularly in how trauma shaped the development of season favorite Max (Sadie Sink). And yet the desire to really blow up the world of this show backfired at times this year, leading to a season that was certainly entertaining but often felt thematically and narratively unfocused by trying to do so much. And where did it get us? One has to wonder how much this season will now be considered transitional given the most cliffhanger ending in the show’s history. And how fans will respond to spending so much time on a chapter that was really just setting the stage for the final season.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Keep Breathing’ Trailer: Melissa Barrera Stars In Netflix’s New Survival Thriller Series

What does it mean to survive? The mere mention of the word conjures up a flurry of possibilities. Netflix’s new limited series “Keep Breathing” tackles two of the most prominent scenarios — humanity vs. nature and the fight against inner demons. Set in the Canadian wilderness, this limited series explores a lone survivor’s struggle to find her way back to civilization.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Dede Gardner
Person
Nate Corddry
Person
Ali Wong
theplaylist.net

Warner Bros. Moves ‘Dune: Part Two’ To Coveted Pre-Thanksgiving 2023 Release Date

Well, “Dune” fans, there’s some good news and some bad news. Deadline reports that Warner Bros. has pushed back Denis Villeneuve‘s follow-up to his 2021 blockbuster from its October 20, 2023 release date. But now, the studio slots it in its coveted pre-Thanksgiving release spot on November 17, 2023, where it will vie against Lionsgate‘s “The Hunger Games: A Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes” at the box office.
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Boys’ Star Tomer Capone on Frenchie’s Little Nina Trauma and His ‘Soulmate’ Feelings for Kimiko

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed,” the July 1 episode of “The Boys.” “The Boys” fans who have been shipping Frenchie (Tomer Capone) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) for three seasons finally found out if the very dear friends will ever become something more with Friday’s second-to-last episode of the season. And while the decision made by the two — that they are more than lovers, they are family — may be one that breaks the hearts of some viewers, it’s...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paper Girls#Fx
theplaylist.net

‘Beauty’ Review: Andrew Dosunmu’s Latest Struggles To Say Something About Queerness, Race & Stardom

Even if a queer drama is about struggle, it shouldn’t require great effort to watch. “Beauty,” an ‘80s-set period piece about a young singer’s conflicts with her sexuality, race, and family strife, feels labored and wary before the film hits its second reel. “Beauty” telling the story of a young starlet on the cusp of fame is not a unique one. While it often places its lesbian relationship centrally in the narrative, any commentary on the difficulty of such a relationship, especially involving people of color, adds very little freshness to the proceedings. At best, “Beauty” is thoughtful in how it stages its drama, and its cast is committed to the material. However, the film is thin on characterization, clunky with dialogue, and shallow in its narrative. The most frustrating thing about “Beauty” is it’s a film that reminds you of other films that are far more compelling. It’s niggling to be watching “Beaut” y only to be distracted by Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “Beyond the Lights” (2014) or Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” (2016), two films that deal with similar themes with far more delicacy.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell?’ Review: A Cursory Look At The Infamous Socialite That Fails To Answer Its Titular Question

Playing out more like a compelling but ultimately cursory Wikipedia entry than a full-throated exposé, Starz’s newest documentary series “Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?” may be one of the better dives into the socialite-turned-Epstein-accomplice, but it never really answers its own titular question. More polished, and less salacious, than the other two Maxwell series — Peacock’s “Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell” and Paramount+’s “Ghislaine: Partner in Crime” — Starz’s series spends a bit more time on Maxwell’s life before meeting Epstein and after his arrest, for better and worse.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Disappointment Blvd’: Ari Aster Says His New Film With Joaquin Phoenix Won’t Be Ready For Fall Festivals

Ari Aster took Hollywood and the horror genre by storm with his one-two punch of “Hereditary” and “Midsommar” in 2018 and 2019. So, naturally, everyone cannot wait for his next film, “Disappointment Blvd.,” to have its world premiere somewhere (anywhere!) to see if his third film measures up to his first pair. The new movie, a comedy horror, stars Joaquin Phoenix and, according to its logline, is “an intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time.” So, a horror-tinged “Citizen Kane“? Beyond additional casting and a rumored four-hour runtime, the only other known factor at the moment is that the film may come out later this year.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’: Sigourney Weaver Plays A Teenage Na’vi In James Cameron’s Upcoming Sequel

When Sigourney Weaver appeared on the cast list for James Cameron’s upcoming “Avatar: The Way Of Water,” fans of the mega-franchise had some serious questions. Namely, who is she playing in the sequel? For those who don’t remember (and it’s okay if you don’t, because “Avatar” came out in 2009, and no one except for franchise uber-fans have watched it since), Weaver played Dr. Grace Augustine, the leader of the RDA’s avatar program and a scientist sympathetic to the Na’Vi who dies in the first film. So, is Weaver back as Augustine somehow?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
theplaylist.net

Francis Ford Coppola Wanted To Shoot ‘Megalopolis’ In 2001 But 9/11 “Shattered” His Vision

After decades of development and delays, Francis Ford Coppola starts production on his epic film “Megalopolis” this Fall. It’s the ultimate passion project for the 83-year-old director. Coppola first hatched the idea for the film, about an architect’s doomed attempt to rebuild New York City as a utopia, while making “Apocalypse Now” in the late ’70s. Now, over four decades later, “Megalopolis” is finally in the works, with a cast led by Adam Driver and a $100 million budget funded entirely by the director himself.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Lena Headey’s Cut ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Role Revealed In New Lawsuit

What’s worse than being cut from a movie? Maybe it’s being sued by your former agency over unpaid commission fees for that cut part? That’s what “Game Of Thrones” star Lena Headey is dealing with now with the agency YMU, formerly known as Troika, for her cut role in the upcoming “Thor: Love And Thunder” and other projects.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy