TV Series

‘Mr. And Mrs. Smith’: Michaela Coel, Paul Dano & John Turturro Join Donald Glover & Maya Erskine In Amazon’s New Series

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 3 days ago

While it’s a bummer that Phoebe Waller-Bridge walked away from the upcoming series adaptation of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” Donald Glover is still starring, and Maya Erskine (“Pen15”) signed on to replace Waller-Bridge. And now, it appears the Amazon Prime series is adding even more star power to the...

theplaylist.net

theplaylist.net

‘Trust’: Kate Winslet To Star In, Produce New HBO Limited Series

When Kate Winslet teams up with HBO on a limited series, magical things happen. Or at least that’s what’s happened the last two times. Last year’s “Mare Of Easttown” and 2011’s “Mildred Pierce” both notched Winslet a pair of Emmy wins for Best Actress In A Limited Series. And they’re both excellent series beyond Winslet’s performances, which makes a potential third collab between the actress and HBO much more exciting.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Stranger Things’ Volume 2 Review: The Fourth Season Ends With A Bloated Bang

Even knowing that the final two episodes of “Stranger Things 4” would be downright epic in length, there was a sense that the Duffer Brothers had bitten off a bit more than they could chew this year, sending their characters on separate arcs that made this chapter feel more bloated than the previous three. How could they possibly wrap all of this up in two remaining episodes, dropping today on Netflix? And there are times in this pair that the clutter overwhelms the storytelling, with action happening simultaneously around the world (but mostly in the Upside Down) that can be almost haphazardly edited. It’s an interesting dilemma in that the narrative that the Duffers crafted for season four almost feels now like a response to the criticisms of season three. That year now feels quaint compared to this one what with most of its action happening at a suburban mall. And the argument that nothing has repercussions on “Stranger Things” was undeniably foregrounded this year, particularly in how trauma shaped the development of season favorite Max (Sadie Sink). And yet the desire to really blow up the world of this show backfired at times this year, leading to a season that was certainly entertaining but often felt thematically and narratively unfocused by trying to do so much. And where did it get us? One has to wonder how much this season will now be considered transitional given the most cliffhanger ending in the show’s history. And how fans will respond to spending so much time on a chapter that was really just setting the stage for the final season.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Terminal List’: Antoine Fuqua & Showrunner David DiGilio Talk About Working With Chris Pratt & ‘Emancipation’ With Will Smith [Bingeworthy Podcast]

In today’s episode of Bingeworthy, our TV and streaming podcast, co-host Mike DeAngelo sets his sights on Prime Video’s “The Terminal List,” which stars Chris Pratt, Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jai Courtney, and more. The series follows a Navy Seal officer who is sucked into investigating why his entire platoon was ambushed during a covert mission overseas. The entire eight-episode series drops on Prime Video on July 1st.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

Dakota Johnson Describes Her Cameo In ‘The Office’ Series Finale Like “Crashing Someone’s Birthday Party”

Thanks to her recent turns in “The Lost Daughter,” “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” and the upcoming “Persuasion,” Dakota Johnson is having a career moment right now. But Johnson has had other outstanding roles over the years, too, like her precocious dancing student in Luca Guadagnino‘s “Suspiria” remake or Ralph Fiennes‘ maybe-daughter in “A Bigger Splash.” And of course, there’s her time as Anastasia Steele in the “Fifty Shades Of Grey” franchise.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Variety
theplaylist.net

‘Girl Picture’ Trailer: Alli Haapasalo’s Latest Film Is A Coming-Of-Age Tale Of Female Friendship

From Finnish writer and director Alli Haapasalo comes “Girl Picture,” a movie about two best friends always having each other’s backs no matter what. This will be Haapasalo’s third feature film, following the release of her feature debut “Love and Fury” in 2016, and her second feature “Force of Habit” released in 2019 saw several directors producing a film that focused on gender bias and structural misuse of power. The movie received Jussi nominations for best film, best directing, and best screenplay, and was given the Nordic Film Award in 2020.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Baz Luhrmann Says Heath Ledger & Jake Gyllenhaal Auditioned For ‘Moulin Rouge’

Baz Luhrmann‘s latest movie, the dazzling and operatic rock ‘n roll biopic “Elvis,” is in theaters now. And it’s wow-ing critics and audiences alike. Austin Butler‘s lead performance as Elvis Presley is the highlight, but Luhrmann’s inimitable penchant for spectacle is a close second. The movie knocked the blockbuster juggernaut “Top Gun: Maverick” out of the top box office slot its opening weekend, taking in $68.3 million worldwide. So, Luhrmann’s new movie has audiences all shook up, as it were.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Lena Headey’s Cut ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Role Revealed In New Lawsuit

What’s worse than being cut from a movie? Maybe it’s being sued by your former agency over unpaid commission fees for that cut part? That’s what “Game Of Thrones” star Lena Headey is dealing with now with the agency YMU, formerly known as Troika, for her cut role in the upcoming “Thor: Love And Thunder” and other projects.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Thor: Love And Thunder’: Christian Bale Says Scenes With Peter Dinklage & Jeff Goldblum Were Cut

Taika Waititi‘s “Thor: Love And Thunder” hits theaters next Friday, the latest Marvel film on the big screen since “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness” a couple of months ago. And both as a sequel to Waititi’s 2017 breakout “Thor: Ragnarok” and the latest Phase 4 saga, it’s the biggest MCU release yet in 2022. But does big also mean bloated? The movie boasts a massive ensemble cast beyond Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor and his latest adversary, Christian Bale‘s Gorr The God Butcher, and some people, like Peter Dinklage and Jeff Goldblum, saw their parts cut out of the movie’s final edit.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

13 Must-Watch July Films: ‘Nope,’ ‘The Gray Man,’ ‘Resurrection’ & More

Aside from films such as the massively popular “Top Gun: Maverick,” this summer has seemed relatively quiet on the blockbuster front. While films such as “Lightyear” and “Jurassic World Dominion” have failed to successfully stick the landing (be it critically or commercially), there’s been plenty to seek out in smaller, independent scenes. This remains largely true for July, where, despite films such as “Thor: Love and Thunder,” there are still plenty of more character-driven films worthy of seeking out — though “Nope” will likely make the argument for both being true for the same film.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’: Sigourney Weaver Plays A Teenage Na’vi In James Cameron’s Upcoming Sequel

When Sigourney Weaver appeared on the cast list for James Cameron’s upcoming “Avatar: The Way Of Water,” fans of the mega-franchise had some serious questions. Namely, who is she playing in the sequel? For those who don’t remember (and it’s okay if you don’t, because “Avatar” came out in 2009, and no one except for franchise uber-fans have watched it since), Weaver played Dr. Grace Augustine, the leader of the RDA’s avatar program and a scientist sympathetic to the Na’Vi who dies in the first film. So, is Weaver back as Augustine somehow?
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Superstar’: Todd Haynes Says His Banned Carpenters Movie May Finally Get An Official Release

What’s Todd Haynes up to since his first documentary, “The Velvet Underground,” about the iconic band, won over critics at Cannes last year and audiences on AppleTV+? He has “May December” on deck, announced at the virtual Cannes market last June, which reunites the director with Julianne Moore and will be his first time working with Natalie Portman. But Haynes may also have another film coming out soon too, and it’s one that fans of the director have wanted for a long time.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Disappointment Blvd’: Ari Aster Says His New Film With Joaquin Phoenix Won’t Be Ready For Fall Festivals

Ari Aster took Hollywood and the horror genre by storm with his one-two punch of “Hereditary” and “Midsommar” in 2018 and 2019. So, naturally, everyone cannot wait for his next film, “Disappointment Blvd.,” to have its world premiere somewhere (anywhere!) to see if his third film measures up to his first pair. The new movie, a comedy horror, stars Joaquin Phoenix and, according to its logline, is “an intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time.” So, a horror-tinged “Citizen Kane“? Beyond additional casting and a rumored four-hour runtime, the only other known factor at the moment is that the film may come out later this year.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Beauty’ Review: Andrew Dosunmu’s Latest Struggles To Say Something About Queerness, Race & Stardom

Even if a queer drama is about struggle, it shouldn’t require great effort to watch. “Beauty,” an ‘80s-set period piece about a young singer’s conflicts with her sexuality, race, and family strife, feels labored and wary before the film hits its second reel. “Beauty” telling the story of a young starlet on the cusp of fame is not a unique one. While it often places its lesbian relationship centrally in the narrative, any commentary on the difficulty of such a relationship, especially involving people of color, adds very little freshness to the proceedings. At best, “Beauty” is thoughtful in how it stages its drama, and its cast is committed to the material. However, the film is thin on characterization, clunky with dialogue, and shallow in its narrative. The most frustrating thing about “Beauty” is it’s a film that reminds you of other films that are far more compelling. It’s niggling to be watching “Beaut” y only to be distracted by Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “Beyond the Lights” (2014) or Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” (2016), two films that deal with similar themes with far more delicacy.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell?’ Review: A Cursory Look At The Infamous Socialite That Fails To Answer Its Titular Question

Playing out more like a compelling but ultimately cursory Wikipedia entry than a full-throated exposé, Starz’s newest documentary series “Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?” may be one of the better dives into the socialite-turned-Epstein-accomplice, but it never really answers its own titular question. More polished, and less salacious, than the other two Maxwell series — Peacock’s “Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell” and Paramount+’s “Ghislaine: Partner in Crime” — Starz’s series spends a bit more time on Maxwell’s life before meeting Epstein and after his arrest, for better and worse.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Fourth of July’ Review: Outrage Aside, Louis C.K.’s Comeback Attempt Is A Dud

Let’s forget for a paragraph that “Fourth of July” is co-written and directed by Louis C.K, whatever that latter fact means to you. Set largely at a family reunion in Maine, this story is about a son breaking the patterns that parents can engrain in us, especially when it comes to withheld emotions. It’s about its hero, a New York City-living jazz pianist and recovering alcoholic, trying to blaze a trail to a healthier relationship with his parents he feels distant from. He gears up to say that he never felt loved by them, an accusation that has been stuck in his throat during past reunions. “Fourth of July” gets its name from the explosion that awaits, and the independence it preaches can come from such an emotional revelation. It’s a noble idea for a story, but it proves to be clearly not enough to fill even 90 minutes.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Prey’: Director Dan Trachtenberg Says There Could Be More ‘Predator’ Movies On The Way

The fifth and latest film in the “Predator” franchise, “Prey,” hits Hulu this August. And don’t let the direct-to-streaming release fool you into thinking this new film will be as shoddy as something like “Alien Vs. Predator: Requiem.” It’s part of 20th Century Studio’s new streaming mandate that emphasizes streaming as a legitimate release platform for upcoming movies.
MOVIES

