‘Mr. And Mrs. Smith’: Michaela Coel, Paul Dano & John Turturro Join Donald Glover & Maya Erskine In Amazon’s New Series

Even knowing that the final two episodes of “Stranger Things 4” would be downright epic in length, there was a sense that the Duffer Brothers had bitten off a bit more than they could chew this year, sending their characters on separate arcs that made this chapter feel more bloated than the previous three. How could they possibly wrap all of this up in two remaining episodes, dropping today on Netflix? And there are times in this pair that the clutter overwhelms the storytelling, with action happening simultaneously around the world (but mostly in the Upside Down) that can be almost haphazardly edited. It’s an interesting dilemma in that the narrative that the Duffers crafted for season four almost feels now like a response to the criticisms of season three. That year now feels quaint compared to this one what with most of its action happening at a suburban mall. And the argument that nothing has repercussions on “Stranger Things” was undeniably foregrounded this year, particularly in how trauma shaped the development of season favorite Max (Sadie Sink). And yet the desire to really blow up the world of this show backfired at times this year, leading to a season that was certainly entertaining but often felt thematically and narratively unfocused by trying to do so much. And where did it get us? One has to wonder how much this season will now be considered transitional given the most cliffhanger ending in the show’s history. And how fans will respond to spending so much time on a chapter that was really just setting the stage for the final season.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO