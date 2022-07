Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett hasn't even won the starting job yet, but the first-round pick is becoming a fan favorite early in his career. Not amongst rookies, but within the entire NFL, Pickett ranks fourth in highest jersey sales this year. The rookie has been on the team for less than three months and has already proven to be a fan favorite amongst Steelers Nation.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO