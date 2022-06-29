Four Year Transportation Improvement Plan Starting Soon in Midland/Odessa
By Kevin Chase
KBAT 99.9
3 days ago
With traffic becoming a problem in the Midland/Odessa area, now there is a four-year improvement plan set to begin in 2023. According to NewsWest 9, the Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board just approved a four-year transportation improvement plan to begin in early 2023 and run till the end of...
Andrews Hwy in Odessa is getting rebuilt from 8th street to 42nd street so be on the lookout for lane closures and travel being backed up. According to CBS 7, work will begin soon on the 2-mile stretch of Andrews Hwy from 8th street to Highway 191/42nd street, but work will be going on at night to minimize the traffic problems.
It is not unusual for many of us here in Midland-Odessa to have a little bit of a commute to get to work every day. However, for some folks, it may be 15 to 20 minutes as opposed to bigger cities where they might be on the road for an hour. I myself have commuted to and from work for many years. I joke that I do it in my sleep sometimes. (truly only joking)
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Midland offices will be closed starting Monday, July 4th in observance of Independence Day. With offices closed, people living in the area can expect changes to the City of Midland trash pickup schedule. For the week of July 4th, the trash pickup schedule is as followed: Solid Waste […]
Drivers in West Texas, we'll get to you in a second... First, let's start with PARKING LOT DESIGNERS AND BUILDERS who designed the lots in West Texas--we're talking to you. You've created havoc in the lives of the citizens of this great area daily when we attempt to park our vehicles. I'm not sure why those folks didn't keep in mind when building parking lots all throughout the Permian Basin--that EVERYONE HERE OWNS TRUCKS. I have yet to park somewhere that I don't practically need a can opener to either get out of my car after I've parked or almost need to borrow a couple of Marshallers from Midland International Airport to guide me out of a parking spot when I'm ready to leave.
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It is officially the 4th of July weekend and local law enforcement is ready for this weekend. 4th of July weekend isn’t just all about the BBQ, for adults, a BBQ might include an alcoholic drink, so police departments are reminding people to drink responsibly and keep West Texas roads safe for everyone this holiday weekend.
It's that time of year again where the roads are a nightmare and not just because so many people here in West Texas can't drive... It's the added fun of road construction! The latest project we JUST ran into traveling to Odessa from the radio station's studios at 1788 and 191 in Midland-are the trucks and crane offloading concrete barriers to block traffic in the westbound lanes of 191, causing traffic to bottleneck into one lane just past the interchange headed towards Odessa, with the offloading right now occurring on 191 in front of La Hacienda. The orange cones sending you to the left lane begin just after the 1788 and 191 interchanges so you do have time to get over. Probably a great idea if you can to use an alternate route to get to Odessa from Midland-at least today til they get done setting these barriers in place for the project about to get underway. Otherwise, plan on slowing down, stopping at times, and waiting.
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) A recent increase in supermarket shoplifting isn’t unique to West Texas, and both economic and law enforcement experts believe the recent record-breaking inflation is the main reason behind it. “There has been an increase in some theft. (There’s been) a lot of first-time people with the shoplifting,” said Brian Helmers, a manager […]
There still time before SCHOOL kicks in gear in August! July is here and if you haven't taken the kiddos or family to a waterpark and you want to, here are the nearest ones to Midland Odessa! There's nothing like spending a day at a Water Park, especially with triple-digit weather outside.
Get ready for Firecracker Fandango's big 4thof July celebration in Odessa! After being gone for the past 2 years, the festivities are back!. Here are fun facts you need to know to prepare for this weekend!. •1 HAPPENS SATURDAY JULY 2ND AND ITS FREE!. The event happens Saturday July 2nd...
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the hire of several new district leaders at its school board meeting this week. In a recent news release, those named to new positions were Dr. Serrano, Kristin Albaugh, Cristina Rivera, Emily Roberts, Krista Daniel, and Morgan Robertson. The new School Improvement […]
MIDLAND, Texas — The four Trinity School administrators accused of failing to report sexual assault have filed a motion for protection and appointment of independent privilege team. Court documents show that Shelby Hammer, Todd Freese, Adrianne Clifton and Chrystal Myers filed the motion on March 2. It was granted...
Fourth of July in West Texas happens this weekend! Where do you plan to spend the 4th? If you live in the Midland-Odessa area but want to try something different for 4th of July 2022, how about Pops in the Park or the 4th at Pioneer Park? Let me fill you in on all the details.
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Drivers on SH 191 should be aware of a crash impacting traffic. According to Midland Police, a two-vehicle crash is blocking the westbound lanes of 191 at the overpass near FM 1788. Viewers have reported traffic being backed up for quite a ways. They also...
Everyone loves to go out to breakfast. Whether it's a weekday early meeting with staff or a client, or a weekend relaxation thing on a Saturday or before or after Church on Sunday... It's always a good time and with great food! So we thought we'd compile OUR list of the top 6 places to go and let you add your favorite place in the comments that we may have missed.
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was caught driving a stolen vehicle. Tyler Sullivan, 26, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. According to an affidavit, on June 29, the Odessa Police Department received a hit on a vehicle that was reported stolen on by U-Haul […]
The mother of a missing Black teenager received heartbreaking news this month, more than two decades after her child’s disappearance. Sylvia Nicole Smith’s mother first reported her missing on February 18, 2000. The 16-year-old was last seen four days earlier, asking her mother to file a runaway report to the Midland Police Department in West Texas. .
Since the 4th of July falls on a Monday this year many of this year's events are happening over the weekend, starting Friday. The Midland Rockhounds are kicking off Independence festivities Friday, July 1st, and will continue throughout the weekend. The Rockhounds will have fireworks after each game this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Local law enforcement agencies are assisting the FBI at a scene in the 2700 block of Keystone Drive. The FBI is still on the scene. Odessa Police as well as the Ector County Sheriff’s Office assisted. This is all the information we have at this...
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland reports that a two-car accident has closed the bridge at 1788 and 191. That is all the information at this time. This story will be updated as more information is gathered.
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a burglary suspect. According to Crime Stoppers, on June 3, an unknown man used a rock to break the glass door of Tall City Vapor Works at 4519 N Garfield Street. He then stole several hundreds of dollars’ worth […]
Comments / 0