Lord Spoda is a husband and wife traveling duo from Texas that are making the the journey to visit every state in the U.S. On their trip, Lord Spoda is putting up videos of all their destinations. So far they've crossed off lots of states and logged lots of miles. It's fun to see a trip like this through someone else's eyes. The places they pick to visit, their views on that particular location and how they feel about that climate.

CASPER, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO