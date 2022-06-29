Political Junkies, wildfires, and Dobbs v. Jackson

Effective: 2022-06-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clay; Lincoln; Union RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Sioux, Plymouth and Woodbury. In Nebraska, Dixon and Dakota. In South Dakota, Lincoln, Clay and Union. * TIMING...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * WINDS...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 90s. * LIGHTNING...Dry lightning is not expected. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

CLAY COUNTY, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO