ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Political Junkies, wildfires, and Dobbs v. Jackson

sdpb.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372....

listen.sdpb.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

Sheriff taps into campaign fund to pay bonus to deputies

CANTON, SD (KELO) — The sheriff of Lincoln County is digging into his campaign war chest to ensure his deputies get more money while the county commission decides on whether or not pay increases are in order for everyone in the department. Sheriff Steve Swenson is running unopposed for...
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
sdpb.org

Jail space shortage gets legislative attention

South Dakota has 66 counties, but only 25 of them have a county jail. Some sheriffs turn to other counties when they need to find a jail cell for a prisoner, but too often they find that all available space is filled. This summer an interim legislative committee is trying...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
sdpb.org

Ag producers have suggestions about insurance, conservation for Farm Bill

South Dakota farmers and ranchers want the 2023 Farm Bill to include adjustments to crop insurance and restrictions on conservation mandates. This week, Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-South Dakota, headed a roundtable in Bridgewater to discuss the bill, which is renewed on a five-year cycle. The omnibus legislation includes most federal agriculture spending, as well as funding for food stamps. The 2018 package cost $867 billion.
BRIDGEWATER, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Minnehaha County announce wanted person

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County Sheriffs announce a wanted person. Authorities are looking for 32-year-old Caitlin Mariae Ladeaux for Accessory-Harbor or Conceal and Burglary 3rd Degree (Lincoln County). Ladeaux is 5′9″ and weighs approximately 135 lbs. Police ask anyone with information on Ladeaux’s location...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
City
Parkston, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clay, Lincoln, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clay; Lincoln; Union RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Sioux, Plymouth and Woodbury. In Nebraska, Dixon and Dakota. In South Dakota, Lincoln, Clay and Union. * TIMING...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * WINDS...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 90s. * LIGHTNING...Dry lightning is not expected. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CLAY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 17:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brown; Brule; Buffalo; Charles Mix; Clark; Codington; Davison; Day; Deuel; Douglas; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Gregory; Hamlin; Hand; Hanson; Hyde; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; Marshall; McCook; McPherson; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Roberts; Sanborn; Spink SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 415 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BROWN BRULE BUFFALO CHARLES MIX CLARK CODINGTON DAVISON DAY DEUEL DOUGLAS EDMUNDS FAULK GRANT GREGORY HAMLIN HAND HANSON HYDE JERAULD KINGSBURY LAKE MARSHALL MCCOOK MCPHERSON MINER MINNEHAHA MOODY ROBERTS SANBORN SPINK
AURORA COUNTY, SD
kynt1450.com

Woman Falls onto Ledge of Discovery Bridge

The Yankton Police Department, Yankton County EMS, and Yankton County Search and Rescue responded to a report on Friday night at the Discovery Bridge of a female screaming under the bridge. The Yankton Police Department says that on arrival to the scene it was discovered that a female had fallen...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy