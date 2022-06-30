Mother, half-brother facing murder charges in 7-year-old NYC girl's death

The mother and brother of a 7-year-old girl who died in the Bronx last year are now facing murder charges.

Julissia Batties was found dead in an apartment on 135th Street and Alexander Avenue in the Mott Haven section on August 10, 2021.

On Wednesday, police arrested the girl's mother, 36-year-old Navasia Jones, and her half-brother, 18-year-old Paul Fine after a 10-month investigation conducted by the NYPD.

"A woman and her teenage son caused the death of her innocent, defenseless seven-year-old daughter, Julissia, in their Bronx home," Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. "The child was beaten and sexually abused and denied medical attention. This is a revolting, disturbing case of brutality and callousness."

Police say Fine sexually assaulted and beat the girl over a two-day period prior to her death, although the abuse is believed to have gone on for much longer.

Fine later confessed to the Administration for Children's Services that he had assaulted the child all over her body between August 8 and August 10, and admitted to punching Batties multiple times on the day of her death.

The medical examiner determined the bruises on her body were consistent with pattern bruising, and there were additional injuries on her body.

The cause of death was determined to be blunt force abdominal trauma.

According to detectives, Jones saw Batties vomit, pass out, and hit her head twice, but she didn't call 911 until three hours later, after being urged by a family member to do so.

When first responders arrived, they found the 7-year-old with no pulse. She was taken to Lincoln Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Fine and Jones were both charged with murder, manslaughter and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Additionally, Fine was charged with assault and sex abuse and Jones was charged with failure to exercise control of a minor.

The husband of Rosa Chocho spoke exclusively with Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang after a brutal subway attack in Queens left his wife with a broken jaw.

----------

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News