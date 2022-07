Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With our area largely spared from the flooding rains that hit parts of SE Texas today, a few locations did receive a little more than they bargained for including western Cameron Parish north of Johnson Bayou with over 10 inches of rain and areas near and north of Starks with nearly 7 inches of rain. Most of the rest of Southwest Louisiana saw between 1 and 3 inches of rain today with more on the way for Saturday.

CAMERON PARISH, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO