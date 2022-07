Flower One Holdings Inc. FLOOF FONE F appointed Tim Shoemake as its COO. “We are very excited to have Tim on board, as he brings a unique combination of experience both inside and outside of cannabis to the table,” stated Kellen O’Keefe, Flower One’s president & CEO. “Tim’s expertise in large-scale, highly competitive perishable goods manufacturing makes him a valuable asset, and we look forward to working closely with him to assure we deliver the quality and consistency needed to be successful.”

