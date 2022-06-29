Mira Sorvino Has An Update On A Possible "Romy And Michele" Sequel

Related
Black-ish Creator Kenya Barris Files for Divorce from Wife Rainbow
Kenya Barris is ending his marriage to his estranged wife, Dr. Rania "Rainbow" Barris, after being together for more than 20 years, PEOPLE has confirmed. The black-ish creator filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on June 1, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to a court document obtained by PEOPLE.
Producing Team Behind ‘Ellen’ Returning With Jennifer Hudson-Led Talk Show in September
The multi-talented Jennifer Hudson is returning to the small screen to host her own talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” premiering Sept. 12. The recent EGOT winner’s new series has set the Daytime Emmy-winning team of Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent (“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”) as executive producers and showrunners. The upcoming show has been cleared in more than 95% of the country, and is heading into national syndication this fall. Fox TV stations will serve as its primary home and the show hails from Warner Bros.
‘Who’s the Boss?’ Sequel With Alyssa Milano and Tony Danza Lands at Amazon Freevee
The follow-up to the hit ABC ’80s sitcom “Who’s the Boss?” starring Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano is now in development at Amazon Freevee, reps for the streaming service confirmed to TheWrap on Tuesday. The sequel, which catches up with characters Tony and Samantha Micelli 30...
‘Only Murders in the Building’ Includes So Many Celeb Cameos: Jane Lynch, Tina Fey, Sting and More
Spoilers ahead! As fans sat down to watch the first three episodes of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building — which premiered on August 31, 2021 — many were surprised to see several famous faces pop up for a blink-and-you-missed-it cameo. The show, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, has already seen several big […]
David Arquette and Elizabeth Marvel Join Sci-Fi Drama, 'Mrs. Davis'
David Arquette and Elizabeth Marvel are gearing up to face-off against Artificial Intelligence in Peacock’s sci-fi series, Mrs. Davis. The duo are the newest names added to the call sheet alongside series stars Betty Gilpin and Jake McDorman, as well as a featured cast including Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin, and Margo Martindale.
‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Alum Denise Richards Is Rolling in Cash — See Her Net Worth!
She's no stranger to serious cash! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards is richer than most — in fact, the reality star is estimated to be worth a whopping $12 million, according...
Donna Mills: Soap actor, 81, claims she was real inspiration behind Grease’s Sandy
Donna Mills, star of American soap opera Knots Landing, has claimed the character of Sandy in Jim Jacobs’s musical Greasewas inspired by her. Mills, 81, posted a video on Instagram on Monday (20 June) in which she appears dressed up as Sandy. The actor sports two looks – pink sweater with pearls, and a black leather jacket over a lacy top. Then, she says: “Did you know I went to school with Jim Jacobs? Jim Jacobs who wrote Grease? Jim Jacobs who used me as his model for Sandy?I didn’t know it at the time but I found out...
Ryan Seacrest & Aubrey Paige Make It Red-Carpet Official
Ryan Seacrest, 47, and Aubrey Paige, 24, took another step in their relationship!. The pair made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s new documentary “Halftime.”. For their date night, Seacrest wore a pinstripe jacket and gray dress pants, while...
Maya Hawke "Wouldn't Exist" If Mom Uma Thurman Hadn't Been Able To Get A Safe Abortion When She Was A Teen
"Both of my parents' lives would have been derailed if she hadn't have had access to safe and legal healthcare — fundamental healthcare."
Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards' Daughter Lola, 17, Was Behind The Wheel During Scary Car Crash — Details
A close call. Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards are thanking their lucky stars after daughter Lola was involved in a car accident on Tuesday, June 28.According to reports, the 17-year-old was cruising around Los Angeles in a Volkswagen at night when she drove into an embankment. She had three friends in the car with her, but no one was seriously injured.The Sun revealed the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station worked with the California Highway Patrol and a search and rescue team after receiving a call about a vehicle being "over the edge" in the Santa Monica Mountains. A rep for the...
Tom Cruise Spotted With New Mystery Woman At Adele Concert, Dumped By Hayley Atwell
Tom Cruise has been spotted with a new mystery woman at Adele's concert in Hyde Park, London on Friday. Mission Impossible star was seen with the mystery brunette at the park. The Maverick actor was spotted walking with the unknown woman, who wore a pink sweater and flared trousers.
Elizabeth Olsen Revealed That She's Been Married To Husband Robbie Arnett Way Longer Than Anyone Knew
"I just never talked about it."
Jack Quaid Drops His Pants for Scream Costar Jasmin Savoy Brown's New Music Video
Jasmin Savoy Brown has some brief encounters with a few familiar faces in her latest music video. The actress/musician, 28, closed out Pride Month with a treat for her fans, dropping the star-studded video for her new single "Goddamnit" in which her Scream costar Jack Quaid drops his pants for a cameo.
Drew Barrymore beams in a bright pink gown after her hit talk show takes home TWO gongs during the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena
Drew Barrymore had plenty to smile about as she attended the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena on Friday. The 47-year-old Charlie's Angels star's hit daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, snagged two Emmys during the star-studded ceremony. Along with taking home some trophies of her own, Barrymore...
John Wayne’s Daughter Could ‘Barely Watch’ 1 of His Greatest Movies
One of John Wayne's greatest movies was extremely difficult for his daughter, Aissa, to watch because of a very personal reason.
At 73, Tom Berenger From ‘Platoon’ Finally Settled Down After Four Marriages
To fully capture the nuanced, powerful facets of life at war, Platoon introduced audiences to a cast of diverse personalities. Most sinister among these characters remains Sergeant Barnes, whose rough exterior matched his inner personality. Like many of his Platoon colleagues, though, actor Tom Berenger went on to add many more noteworthy projects to his portfolio. So, what did he get up to after the war film?
Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Got Real About His "Surreal" Married Life
"We imagined this thing being a fairytale and it was."
‘Seinfeld’ Star Patrick Warburton Reveals the ‘Downside’ to His Role on the Sitcom
Even though Patrick Warburton played a supporting role on Seinfeld, being on such an iconic show left the actor feeling typecast. To many, Seinfeld is the best sitcom of all time. It aired for 9 seasons from 1989 to 1998. The show has never left TV syndication and is still a staple in re-runs. While typecasting might be a consideration for the main players on the show like Jerry Seinfeld himself, Warburton argues that even acting in a supporting role can be problematic. He played fan-favorite David Puddy, the on-again, off-again boyfriend of Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).
