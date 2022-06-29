Mira Sorvino Has An Update On A Possible "Romy And Michele" Sequel

A close call. Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards are thanking their lucky stars after daughter Lola was involved in a car accident on Tuesday, June 28.According to reports, the 17-year-old was cruising around Los Angeles in a Volkswagen at night when she drove into an embankment. She had three friends in the car with her, but no one was seriously injured.The Sun revealed the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station worked with the California Highway Patrol and a search and rescue team after receiving a call about a vehicle being "over the edge" in the Santa Monica Mountains. A rep for the...

