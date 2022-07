Clifford Oliver (Butch) DeSautell, Jr., 90, of Pierre, passed away peacefully at his home on June 24, 2022, in the loving care of his wife, Genita, of 66 years, and his two daughters and son-in-law, Denise Garber and Deneen and Mark Clausen. Services will be held on Thursday, June 30, at 12:00 p.m., at Community Bible Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior, starting at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be Friday, July 1, at 11:30 a.m. (MST) at Black Hills National Cemetery.

PIERRE, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO