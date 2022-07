BEATRICE — Motorists traveling south of Beatrice will see some maintenance work getting underway Friday, weather permitting,. A chip seal project will start, on a seven-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 77 from south of Beatrice to the junction of 77 and Nebraska Highway 112. The work is anticipated to take three days with traffic maintained by the use of a pilot car and flaggers.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO