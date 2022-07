CHICAGO (CBS) -- A year after a Plainfield man was injured in a motorcycle crash, his wife is asking for your help in wishing him a very happy birthday.Tim Flannery was in a serious motorcycle accident last July. He spent the next nine months in the hospital. The crash left him permanently disabled, and requiring 24-hour care. The one thing that kept Tim going while in the hospital were cards; from loved ones, even strangers. As we approach the anniversary of the accident and Tim's birthday, his wife, Joann, is aiming to get her husband a new influx of cards...

PLAINFIELD, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO