Lloyd Ray Southwood Sr, 77, died on Wed., June 29, 2022 at his home. He was born December 8, 1944, in Lamar to Kenneth and Julia (Crews) Southwood. Lloyd was a highly critical fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Indiana Hoosiers. He was a member of the Mt. Zion Christian Church in Santa Claus, American Legion Post 124 in Ferdinand, and served in the National Guard.

LAMAR, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO