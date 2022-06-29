A DIY Influencer’s Clever Hacks Take Thrift Finds to a Whole New Level
By Sarah Lyon
Apartment Therapy
3 days ago
For Sarah Teresinski, the DIY influencer behind Redeux Style, the act of upcycling thrifted items is nothing new. “I actually started upcycling in fashion over 15 years ago when my oldest daughter was a toddler,” Teresinski shares. “I wanted designer clothes for her and couldn’t afford them, so I started tearing...
Decorating a home from scratch can seem like a daunting (and expensive) task. Sure, you know you'll need the basics, like a couch, dining table and chairs, and a bed, but smaller pieces of decor can contribute just as much to the overall style and feeling of a home as larger ones. Your living room is one area in particular that you likely spend much of your time at home in, so instead of filling it quickly with items you may grow tired of, consider taking a bit more time to curate thoughtful, quality pieces.
DOLLAR Tree towel bars might just become your next favorite purchase. As one creative social media user has proven, they are totally versatile and can be used in a multitude of creative ways. A YouTuber and bargain shopper named Sara Jane uploaded a video highlighting some of her favorite uses...
BATHROOMS can get real messy really fast, especially if you're a woman who loves beauty and skincare products. But your bathroom doesn't have to look like a war zone with the help of a few organizational tricks. Kristen McGowan, an interior designer who regularly shares her home tips on YouTube,...
Little changes can do a lot to boost the look of your surroundings — after all, it's hard to argue with the transformative power of a new paint color, or even just fresh hardware. But there are other times when little changes just don't feel like enough. That's how homeowner Kori Hale (@kori.hale) was feeling about her Brooklyn apartment's kitchen.
The arch shape isn't new in 2022 — in fact, the design detail was made famous by ancient Romans — but it certainly is trendy in 2022. Many homeowners (and renters!) are swapping square and rectangular edges in their home for softer, rounder ones.
Do you ever wonder what of your belongings you just can't live without? And for even more of a challenge, what would you bring with you, if you could, to survive a deserted island, apocalypse, or say the upside down?
You know how in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” Toula’s dad Kostas Portokalos walks around with Windex to cure everything? Well, that’s how my mom acts with her DIY miracle spray. Over the holidays, I returned home to Australia after two years away. A lot had...
IF you can spot the mouse in this tricky optical illusion within 20 seconds you may be able to call yourself a record holder. The mindboggling puzzle, designed by Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás, shows the creature hiding among a field of mushrooms. The mushrooms are in all different shapes...
When there are 50 shades of white on the shelf at the hardware store, choosing a paint brand and color can be a bit intimidating. Still, selecting a reliable option is an important decision, because a high-quality paint will improve both your painting experience and your results. In an effort to cut down your time stressing over the paint sample display rack, I asked a few real estate agents what brands and colors they rely on to get a house sold.
Pyrex is an American kitchen classic, but as with all kitchen classics — especially ones that have been in the family for generations — there will be scuff marks, scratches, and all sorts of damage. A simple hack, however, promises to make your decades-old Pyrex look brand new.
Name: Krystle Perkins, my husband, and our 3-year-old son. Location: Dallas, Texas. Type of home: House. Size: 2,300 square feet. Years lived in:...
You know the drill by now — it's sale season, which means now's the time to upgrade your home's priciest furniture pieces while you can get them at a discount. If you're in the market for a new sofa or perhaps a jaunty armchair, you're in luck. Furniture retailer Edloe Finch is currently offering an extra 12 percent off select seating. Though that might not sound like a lot, it's a significant sum when you consider how much a typical couch can go for. Just enter the code HAPPY4TH at checkout to apply the discount.
It's Color Month at Apartment Therapy, which means you're bound to see tons of incredible paint and wallpaper on the site all month long. But this redo by furniture flipper and self-proclaimed "Colour Queen" Chloe Kempster (@chloekempsterdesign) deserves a highlight because it adds color in an unconventional way: with plexiglass.
The best occasion for a sale is, well, any occasion at all! Macy's continually outdoes themselves by offering big discounts on items for every room of your home, and this year's 4th of July sale has some seriously competitive price drops. Your bedroom, kitchen, living room — and even your closet! — will thank you.
For quite a few years now, the consensus among stylists, stagers, and designers is largely that matching bedroom sets are a design trend of the past — but almost every "rule" in interior design gets broken in the best way now and again.
Since my apartment opens up directly into the kitchen, I've gone to great lengths to make sure it always looks presentable — whether that means meticulously styling my countertops or stocking up on pretty hand soaps. And speaking of the latter, my sink is actually guests' very first POV, making it a not-so-glamorous entry point that's warranted extra design TLC.
Though she’s in the process of preparing for a major overhaul of her 1940s farmhouse, content creator and author Kennesha Poe-Buycks of Restoration House wanted to address her living room sooner rather than later. “I thought to myself, ‘What can we do that wouldn’t cost a ton but offer a big visual impact in the space?'” she says. “The fireplace, since it was such a focal point in the room, seemed the obvious choice.”
There are still a few days to before the start of July, but Walmart is getting the long weekend excitement revved up by rolling out savings for the 4th of July, and it includes some of the best deals you can score right now. There are tons of great home and kitchen discounts (excuse me, "Rollbacks"!) on essentials from brands including Shark, Keurig, Drew Barrymore Flower Home, iRobot, and more; making this an excellent chance to save on summertime essentials. Some of the best steals are on time-saving cleaning essentials like robovacs and steam mops as well as amazingly chic furniture and cooling bedding to get your space ready for the sunny summer days ahead. There are thousands of items to choose from, so to get you started, here are 10 of the best items you can buy from Walmart's 4th of July sale through the weekend. Happy shopping!
Name: Sarah Buckley, my girlfriend Jenna, and our dog, Ruth. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: Our home is… hard to describe. Our condo is the former loading/warehouse addition to five- and seven-story adjoining light industrial buildings. Therefore, it is both part of larger loft buildings, but also its own structure. The buildings were converted from multi-tenant manufacturing to a mixed-use residential and commercial loft property in the late 1980s.
