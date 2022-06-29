A DIY Influencer’s Clever Hacks Take Thrift Finds to a Whole New Level

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There are still a few days to before the start of July, but Walmart is getting the long weekend excitement revved up by rolling out savings for the 4th of July, and it includes some of the best deals you can score right now. There are tons of great home and kitchen discounts (excuse me, “Rollbacks”!) on essentials from brands including Shark, Keurig, Drew Barrymore Flower Home, iRobot, and more; making this an excellent chance to save on summertime essentials. Some of the best steals are on time-saving cleaning essentials like robovacs and steam mops as well as amazingly chic furniture and cooling bedding to get your space ready for the sunny summer days ahead. There are thousands of items to choose from, so to get you started, here are 10 of the best items you can buy from Walmart’s 4th of July sale through the weekend. Happy shopping!

3 DAYS AGO