From the Editor: Searching for Home

How this 1927 Dodge Brothers car became one of the auto industry’s best restorations…. Barney and Barbara Mendez are a couple of classic-loving car enthusiasts in Fresno, California, with a passion for history and style. So naturally, the pair decided that at some point, they'd love to have a classic car, which eventually led to their search. While initially, they were looking for a muscle car capable of laying down impressive times at the drag strip and showing off at the local cars and coffee, they could find something that fit them. That was until an ad popped up for a 1927 Dodge Brothers Sedan, practically the polar opposite of a muscle car. Deciding to check it out anyway because it was close to their home, Barbara instantly fell in love with the old clunker and its story.

FRESNO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO