ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

From the Editor: Searching for Home

By Jessica Ronky Haddad
richmondmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently spent a weekend touching up paint, shuttling furniture to a storage unit, power washing my patio and readying my house for sale. When it will hit the market is anyone’s guess, but I’m determined to be fully prepared when and if we ever find a new house to move...

richmondmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

This House Flipper Has One Piece of Advice for Real Estate Newbies

You’ve heard the house-flipping horror stories. Shoddy wiring. Poor plumbing. An inadequate HVAC system. Not to mention the ripped-out charms and cookie cutter finishes. But not all flips are created equal. For all the hurried, move-in ready flips, there are renovators who are taking their time to intentionally and thoughtfully turn a dated or blighted property into a home that’s ready to welcome its next chapter.
HOME & GARDEN
The Boot

Charlie Daniels’ Lavish $200,000 Tour Bus For Sale — See Inside [Pictures]

Charlie Daniels' luxurious tour bus is currently for sale, and the price has been significantly reduced for a custom-built motor coach that's like a high-end home on wheels. The online listing states that Daniels' Prevost Liberty bus was built in 1994, but the luxury touring vehicle has been updated extensively in recent years. The stunning motor coach includes a full lounge area with a sofa and chairs, a dining area, an office with an office chair and a recliner, a kitchenette and even laundry facilities.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Un
insideedition.com

You Can Now Own Johnny Cash’s California Family Home That He Helped Design

The California estate of the late Johnny Cash is up for sale, according to reports. The 4,500-square-foot Casitas Springs estate, which Cash helped design in 1961, has been listed for sale at $1.795 million, according to the listing agents. The home was made when Cash was still married to his...
Motorious

Dodge Brothers’ Car Comes Home In Pieces, Ends Up Being The Perfect Restoration

How this 1927 Dodge Brothers car became one of the auto industry’s best restorations…. Barney and Barbara Mendez are a couple of classic-loving car enthusiasts in Fresno, California, with a passion for history and style. So naturally, the pair decided that at some point, they'd love to have a classic car, which eventually led to their search. While initially, they were looking for a muscle car capable of laying down impressive times at the drag strip and showing off at the local cars and coffee, they could find something that fit them. That was until an ad popped up for a 1927 Dodge Brothers Sedan, practically the polar opposite of a muscle car. Deciding to check it out anyway because it was close to their home, Barbara instantly fell in love with the old clunker and its story.
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
topgear.com

Is this the safest garage on earth?

Got a decent car collection you want to protect? This firm will build you a NATO-grade luxury bunker. Skip 2 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Managed to get yourself on the list for the new £552k Prodrive P25...
CARS
Digital Trends

Best smart tech for a tiny home

When you've got a tiny home, there's only have so much space to work with. To make the most of the space, you'll need to be very deliberate in the appliances that find their way inside. Luckily, there are plenty in the smart home category that can provide maximum utility with minimum footprint. Let's explore some of the best smart tech for your tiny home.
ELECTRONICS
Family Handyman

Family Handyman Approved: Toro Timemaster 30 Lawn Mower

I’ve always enjoyed cutting my lawn. What I didn’t enjoy was the hour-and-a-half to two-hour time commitment to mow my 1/3-acre lot. For years now, I’ve been researching wider, homeowner-grade, walk-behind mowers. I finally decided to buy the one that got the wide, walk-behind trend started — The Toro Timemaster 30.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy