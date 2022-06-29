ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why You’re More Likely To Get Diarrhea in the Summertime—And How To Prevent It From Happening Again

By Hannah Schneider
 3 days ago
When it's sweltering hot outside, the last thing you really want to be doing is running around trying to find a bathroom because you feel (ahem) intense urges about to take over. And no, it isn't just you—summer diarrhea is a real thing, and it's relatively common. If you're curious about why hot weather can sometimes trigger diarrhea and what to do when that happens, you've come to the right place.

What causes summer diarrhea

Believe it or not, the concept of "summer diarrhea" was actually much worse about a century ago. For example, according to a 2020 study published in the journal Explorations in Economic History, the instance of deadly, viral, and bacterial illness known as "summer diarrhea" what exceptionally common between the years 1910 to 1930. These cases were most deadly to children and eventually waned in presence as, the journal speculates, water purification and food safety measures became more robust.

That being said, summer diarrhea continues to be a problem around the world, according to the Journal of Clinical and Medical Images. Researchers explain that the causes of a lot of these diseases are not entirely understood, but it is speculated in the aforementioned article that the conditions of the summer months potentially correlate with what pathogens can survive and spread.

Even though there aren't such significant and dangerous cases of summer diarrhea presently in the U.S. as there were in the early 1900s, there is still a connection between hot weather and bathroom trouble. "When your body is faced with high heat and humidity, it can go into a stressed state to try and regulate back to your core temperature," says registered dietitian and digestive health nutrition specialist Erin Lisemby Judge, RDN, owner and founder of Gutivate. "For some, this 'heat stress' may not lead to problems, but for those who are already susceptible to symptoms—like those with IBS—this stress can cause symptoms like bloating, pain, and diarrhea."

Some people also have what is called thermal hypersensitivity, Judge says, which makes them more sensitive to increased heat and changes in core body temperature, which can lead to more discomfort and symptom flare-ups. This was studied in the World Journal of Gastroenterology in 2009, where researchers founder a significant relationship between pain thresholds, IBS triggers, and higher temperatures.

What people who are prone to getting diarrhea triggered by heat can do

While the early concept of summer diarrhea was much more urgent and dangerous—requiring medication and treatment—any bout of diarrhea can be cause for concern. According to Lindsay Wengler, MS, RD, CNSC of Olive Branch Nutrition, if diarrhea does not improve within a few days, it is important to seek medical attention, as it could signal a serious illness such as food poisoning. "To reduce instances of foodborne illness, do not consume food that has been left out of refrigeration for longer than two hours, cook meat thoroughly, and make sure to wash your hands before preparing or consuming food," says Wengler.

If you suspect you may have an illness that is causing your digestive discomfort, the Mayo Clinic recommends you seek medical treatment or emergency medical treatment, especially if you exhibit signs of severe dehydration.

And for folks with the aforementioned IBS trigger, Judge recommends trying to cool your core body temperature down as much as possible. This could look like taking a break in the AC, hydrating, resting in the shade, or taking a break from your workout. All of the above might be necessary, too. "Using cooling towels, rinsing your neck and wrists with cold water, exposing yourself to fans, and any forms of shade will help decrease heat stress to prevent the reaction in your gut," Judge says.

It may also be helpful to know that hotter weather can make some more susceptible to a range of digestive issues, so you may want to avoid other triggers on days you will be in the heat. Other common triggers of diarrhea include alcohol, spicy foods, high-fat meals, and large amounts of high-fiber foods.

Keep in mind that hydration is super important

One more important thing to remember is that hot weather and diarrhea both cause dehydration separately. Judge explains that when these two things are paired together, you can get dehydrated really fast. This means that you need to make sure you're getting enough water and electrolytes back into your system. Packing electrolyte tablets and a water bottle on hot days can help prevent major dehydration in the event that your IBS or a bout of diarrhea is triggered.

Well+Good

The Symbolic Meaning of Crossing Paths With a Happy Little Bluebird

If you’re like me, you’re always on the hunt for the hidden meanings in chance encounters. On my daily morning walks with my dog Cash, I’ve noticed that some birds make their presence known more than others, including cardinals and crows, among others. Recently, it seems like bluebirds are always along for the journey, whether they're flying overhead or perched perfectly on a branch in front of me as I stop to let Cash sniff around. Naturally, I’ve been wondering: what is the meaning of crossing paths with a bluebird? To find out, I chatted with celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman and Psychic Reading Expert founder Christine Wallace. Keep reading to find out what they had to say.
ANIMALS
Well+Good

Cancer Season Can Be Emotionally Tough for Everyone—Here’s How Your Zodiac Sign Can Cope

Though Cancer season ushers in the official start of summer, the cosmic vibe isn’t as carefree as that designation might suggest. Quite the opposite, in fact, is the sign of Cancer’s deeply caring and sensitive energy embodied by the “caretaker, nurturer, or ancestor archetype,” says astrologer Cristina Farella. In turn, this time of year can “prompt a lot of looking within,” she says—not just for Cancers but for every zodiac sign, making it extra-important to tend to your mental health.
LIFESTYLE
a-z-animals.com

Treating a Dog’s Diarrhea With Rice: How Much, Which Type, and More

Treating a Dog’s Diarrhea With Rice: How Much, Which Type, and More. Doggie diarrhea can be an exhausting problem for pet owners. Whether it’s a new puppy or a beloved family dog, diarrhea can come on fast and at any hour of the day or night. It often happens before you have time to get your dog safely outside. The result is a loose and foul-smelling mess that leaves both you and your dog feeling bad.
PETS
foodsafetynews.com

Gelato recalled in Ontario after testing find norovirus contamination of raspberries

Angelo’s Italian Market Inc. is recalling Gelato Artigianale al gusto di Raspberry Gelatois from the marketplace because of possible norovirus contamination of the raspberries used in this product. This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results. The recalled product has been sold at Angelo’s Italian Market...
FOOD SAFETY
GreenMatters

People Speculate Daily Harvest Crumbles Poisoning Could Be Linked to Aflatoxins — What Are Their Symptoms?

Over the past few weeks, a number of Daily Harvest customers have reported debilitating pains, hospitalization, and even the need for gallbladder removal surgery, issues which are being tied to the plant-based meal delivery company’s French Lentil + Leek Crumbles. And according to an extensive Reddit thread, many are speculating that the specific cause of this severe food poisoning is related to something called aflatoxin, the symptoms of which appear to align with the symptoms of those who ate the crumbles.
FOOD SAFETY
Well+Good

Are You Needy in a Relationship, or Are You Simply Prioritizing Your Needs?

We all have needs, and that's no secret; it's something of which we're all aware and comfortable acknowledging. But given that reality, why is it that having and expressing one's needs in a relationship is often seen as a negative? As a psychotherapist, I get asked all the time about neediness in a relationship, and more specifically how to be less needy. Well, newsflash: There is nothing wrong with having needs, communicating them, and expecting them to be met within the scope of your romantic partnership.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Well+Good

How To Make a Banana Fro-Yo Cookies and Cream Blizzard That’s Packed With Gut-Boosting Fiber and Probiotics

You know those summer nights when you're craving a cold dessert but your freezer is devastatingly ice cream-free? We've all been there, but TikTok recipe legend and registered dietitian Mia Swinehart, RD, has an easy fix for next time you're in an emergency situation like this one. Her banana frozen yogurt recipe includes Oreo cookies, and packs plenty of fiber and probiotics so you can take care of your digestion while enjoying dessert.
FOOD & DRINKS
Well+Good

This 2-in-1 Serum and Sunscreen Is Already Saving (And Brightening) My Skin—And It Works on Every Skin Tone

I'm that person who preaches the needs of wearing sunscreen every. single. day, rain or shine. But even I can admit that when it comes to my face—the most important part of the body, you might argue, to protect from the sun in terms of preserving your aesthetic and promoting safety—I tend to hesitate before applying any type of SPF. What if this product clogs my pores? What if it gives a weird cast on my skin? What if it smells, and I can't stop thinking about it? What if I mess up and forget what step it is in the skin-care progress, was it all for nothing? I've rotated through product after product with my concerns in mind, trying to figure out which would protect me (particularly more than, say, just a quick spray with an aerosol SPF), while also not wreaking havoc on my skin.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

The Only Sneakers You Should Be Wearing To Avoid Sweaty, Swampy Feet This Summer

When it comes to dressing for summer, some garments are automatically out. Think: heavy, winter sweaters, thick socks, and most long, unbreathable pants. Then, on the other end of the spectrum, there are some items that are a no-brainer when summer rolls around—we’re talking strappy (and supportive!) sandals, swimsuits, coastal grandma-inspired linen pants, and other flowy styles. What's a bit of a mystery, though? Summer sneakers.
APPAREL
Well+Good

Why a Dietitian Says That Anti-Inflammatory Cucumber Water Is One of the Best Beverages for Boosting Hydration

When you think about cucumbers, the first thing that might come to your mind is Mia Thermopolis getting the royal treatment in that classic scene from the movie Princess Diaries (or is that just me?). Although you might ordinarily associate this green fruit with what seems to be an old wives’ tale for achieving unmatched levels of complete and total spa-centric relaxation, there might actually be some truth to it all.
HEALTH
Well+Good

I Tested 50 Ultra Popular Sunscreens—These Are the 12 Best

In the past few years, I’ve become very, very into sun care and protection (like, aside from baseline SPF coverage). Ya girl is predisposed to get melanoma, and already got a couple biopsies and a pre-cancer growth removed. As such, I’ve spent quite a bit of time accumulating and testing out a variety of options around the world that’ll keep my skin healthy, safe, and cancer-free. AND—realizing some of my favorite sunscreens aren’t available in the US (thanks for nothing, FDA)—I decided to go on a domestic quest to find the best protective creams, sprays, and serums in every category, all available stateside.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Well+Good

The One At-Home Pedicure Tool a Podiatrist Says You Should Never, Ever Use—And What To Grab Instead

Calluses on your feet can be thick, hard, and even painful. Depending on the severity of your calluses, you may need to head into the podiatrist's office for a proper pedicure. But, if you're able to manage them at home, you need to be careful about what tools you use. Diane Koshimune, DMP, a podiatrist in San Jose, California, says you want to keep scalpels and pedicure knifes (aka those sharp tools that essentially shave dead skin off of your feet) out of your DIY pedicure kit.
SAN JOSE, CA
Well+Good

15 Essential Travel Snacks That Registered Dietitians Can’t Stop Munching On While Vacationing

School’s out, the sun’s shining, and the beach is calling your name. If only leaving for a relaxing summer vacation could be as easy as grabbing a backpack and walking out the door to the tune of "Send Me on My Way" by Rusted Root, full 90s movie-style. But let’s be honest: It hardly ever is. In reality, prepping for a trip can quickly turn into a chaotic scene more aligned with a Chevy Chase film. Sunscreen, sunglasses, and passports in the bag? Check, check, check. But aside from these travel essentials, we can’t forget the sanity-saving snacks that help get you avoid the inevitable sleep-deprived bouts of hanger.
TRAVEL
Well+Good

Dermatologists Decode What Everything Means on a Sunscreen Bottle

We all know how important sunscreen is. It's our best line of defense against sun damage, which can lead to everything from premature signs of aging to skin cancer. But, take a quick glance at the bottle and you're gonna see things you may not fully understand like "broad-spectrum" and PA+++. But, understanding these labels can help you pick the best level of protection for you. To clear up any confusion, we've tapped a few derms to decode the most common phrases on sunscreen bottles.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

I Tried At-Home Brow Lamination, and My Eyebrows Have Never Looked Better

My brows are my weakness. Even when the rest of my face is totally bare, I can't leave home without shaping them with a touch of gel, and I hate seeing them settle back into their natural shape over the course of the day. So in an attempt to make my no makeup days truly makeup-free, I decided to give at-home brow lamination a go, hoping that it would help me ditch my brow gel habit once and for all.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
