I’ve never met a personality test, astrology reading, or Buzzfeed quiz that I didn’t like. Call it ego, curiosity, or narcissism, but if a system claims to understand my personality traits and deepest desires, I’m all in. While I’ve dabbled in zodiac signs and am a fan of the Enneagram, learning about Human Design left me in awe. No matter how much I identify with the Type 2 Enneagram and how many times friends tell me “that’s so Libra of you,” finding my Human Design type didn’t just tell me the information I already knew but gave me insight into how I’m meant to live. Let’s let the experts explain.

DESIGN ・ 3 DAYS AGO