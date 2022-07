CHICOPEE – City Councilors approved additional funding for cleaning up the long-dormant Uniroyal property during their June 21 meeting. Constructed in the 1870s, the Uniroyal property remained a significant manufacturing space for over a century in Chicopee. The Grove Street location is most synonymous with Uniroyal’s use of the area from 1891 to 1981, with the company utilizing the site to produce bicycle, automobile and truck tires before shuttering operations, according to the city’s website. Since its closing, parts of the building continued to be leased, but most of the site’s 33 buildings remained vacant.

CHICOPEE, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO