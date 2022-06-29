ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanton, CA

Delivery Driver Killed, Elderly Man Wounded In Fatal Shooting

By Natalia Chi
chicagopopular.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTANTON, CA — Orange County deputies asked for the public’s help in identifying four suspects in a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Stanton, authorities said Wednesday. The shooting was reported...

chicagopopular.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chicagopopular.com

Rowland Heights, CA Fatal Pursuit Crash

Rowland Heights, California: fatal pursuit crash: The suspects were screaming for about 10 minutes. The guys voice went from screaming in pain to horror squealing to deep moaning and then dead. Cops just watched. Rowland Heights fatal pursuit crash. I’m glad to hear the innocent driver suffered minor injuries. As...
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
nypressnews.com

Murder charges filed in drug deaths of two women left at hospitals

A man accused of leaving two unconscious women at hospitals, where they were later pronounced dead from drug overdoses, has been charged with their murders, court records show. Christy Giles, 24, was brought on Nov. 13 to a hospital in Culver City, dying from what the county medical examiner-coroner determined...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Help needed to find driver in Thousand Oaks hit-and-run that killed 77-year-old pedestrian

Police need helping finding the hit-and-run driver who killed a 77-year-old man walking in a Thousand Oaks crosswalk.Yang Xuezeng of Thousand Oaks died of the injuries he sustained in the hit-and-run crash a few days after the June 7 crash, according to Ventura County sheriff's officials. A deputy found him in the crosswalk on Thousand Oaks Boulevard, just west of Clay Court.Xuezeng was with a group of people and was starting to cross the street when he was struck by a white sedan, according to authorities. The sedan had been driving eastbound on Thousand Oaks Boulevard, just west of Clay...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
chicagopopular.com

Car crashes into tree, catches fire; Driver Burns to Death

Compton, CA (CP) — Car crashes into tree, catches fire; Driver Burns to Death Authorities responded to reports of a traffic collision in the area of Alondra Blvd and Santa Fe Ave. First responders arrived on scene and located a single vehicle into a tree in the center divider....
COMPTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stanton, CA
Stanton, CA
Crime & Safety
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Ana, CA
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
chicagopopular.com

Corona, CA: Fatal Traffic Collision

CORONA, California (CP) — At least one person was killed today in a crash that left a semi trailer on fire in Corona.Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at approximately. 2:40 a.m. to the southbound Corona (15) Freeway and the Temescal Canyon. Road on ramp, where they found...
CORONA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Pizza Delivery#Violent Crime#Hispanic#Ocsd
foxla.com

Woman walking dogs hit by hit-and-run driver running through stop sign in OC

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Shocking video shows the moments leading up to a woman walking three dogs getting hit by a hit-and-run driver in Orange County. The Westminster Police Department responded to a call near the area of Klamath Drive and Iroquois Road a little before 6:15 a.m. Wednesday where a woman was spotted lying on the roadway. A video shared by police showed a woman chasing after one of the dogs she was with. As she was chasing after the dog, a silver SUV blew past a stop sign.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

Arrest made in 91 Freeway road rage shooting: CHP

CORONA, Calif. - An arrest has been made in connection with a road rage shooting on the 91 Freeway, according to California Highway Patrol. The suspect, 20-year-old Brian Jimenez of Rialto, is believed responsible for the road rage shooting in Corona on June 23, CHP said. No injuries were reported.
CORONA, CA
CBS News

Fatal collision on 15 Freeway prompts lengthy road closure in Corona

Authorities were investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Corona early Friday morning, which left one person dead. The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately known, though California Highway Patrol officials arrived at the scene at around 2:40 a.m., where they saw several Good Samaritans attempting to put out a fire that had burst forth from the crashed semi truck.
CORONA, CA
NBC San Diego

Father Arrested, Baby Recovering After Eating Substance in Costa Mesa

A 10-month-old baby who ingested a foreign substance in Costa Mesa that left the girl hospitalized was recovering Wednesday, while her father was behind bars and charged with child abuse. Jovany Armando Encisosolorio pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the felony count of child abuse and denied a sentencing enhancement for...
COSTA MESA, CA
KTLA

14 remain on the loose after burglary at Nordstrom in Century City: LAPD

As many as 14 people got away after allegedly stealing various items from a Nordstrom at Westfield Century City earlier this week, police said. Video posted on TikTok showed several men running out of the store carrying various objects and getting into awaiting vehicles. The incident was reported about 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, according to the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

2 former police officers charged with kidnapping woman while working illegally as bounty hunters

Two former police officers are scheduled to face a judge Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping a woman while illegally working as bounty hunters.Rodger Jeffrey Corbett, 49, of Corona, and Kevin Andrew Pederson, 34, of Fullerton, were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on three felony counts each of kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, and an enhancement with firearm in the commission of a felony.An investigation was launched by the state Department of Insurance after social media video surfaced of the two men misidentified as undercover police officers, trying to find a person who missed court appearances. Investigators...
LOS ANGELES, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Fatal Train Collision in Downtown Long Beach

A person was struck and killed by a Metro train near Pine and 1st street just after 4:00pm today. LBPD, LBFD are on scene of the fatal train collision with a pedestrian. Details regarding the crash were not available. All streets in the area are blocked. Investigation is on going,...
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy