Delivery Driver Killed, Elderly Man Wounded In Fatal Shooting

Police need helping finding the hit-and-run driver who killed a 77-year-old man walking in a Thousand Oaks crosswalk.Yang Xuezeng of Thousand Oaks died of the injuries he sustained in the hit-and-run crash a few days after the June 7 crash, according to Ventura County sheriff's officials. A deputy found him in the crosswalk on Thousand Oaks Boulevard, just west of Clay Court.Xuezeng was with a group of people and was starting to cross the street when he was struck by a white sedan, according to authorities. The sedan had been driving eastbound on Thousand Oaks Boulevard, just west of Clay...

THOUSAND OAKS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO