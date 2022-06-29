Add new comment

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

torquenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Subaru Forester And Crosstrek Production Is Up, Outback Drops. There is some good news for 2022 Subaru Forester and 2023 Crosstrek customers. Subaru says the production of 2022 Forester and Crosstrek is up, but Outback production is down. What does it mean for customers?. We reported last month...

www.torquenews.com

torquenews.com

Why It’s Smart For Subaru To Pull Away From Toyota Now And Make Its Own EVs

The 2023 Subaru Solterra EV should have been made available for customers in June, but there is a delay due to a recent recall. The Solterra is manufactured at Toyota's plant in Japan, where Subaru has no control. Now, Subaru will distance itself from Toyota when building its following new all-electric models.
torquenews.com

Subaru Again Scores Below Average In The New J.D. Power Initial Quality Study

How does Subaru rank in initial vehicle quality compared with other automakers? Check out the new 2022 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study results and how other mainstream auto brands performed. How does the 2022 Subaru Forester, 2022 Outback, 2022 Crosstrek, and 2022 Ascent SUV quality rank with other car brands?...
torquenews.com

The All-New 2024 Subaru Outback EV Imagined

Subaru says new all-electric models are coming soon. Check out the 2024 Subaru Outback EV imagined. Subaru Corporation recently announced they will build a dedicated all-electric model plant by 2027 and begin manufacturing new EV models as they ramp up battery-electric production in the next five years. What will be Subaru’s next EV after the 2023 Solterra Compact SUV?
torquenews.com

Consumer Reports Recommends 5 Subaru Models, One They Don’t

Consumer Reports says Subaru makes the best vehicles over all other car brands, but which models are the best among the 2022 Subaru Outback, Crosstrek, Forester, Ascent, Impreza, and Legacy?. Earlier this year, Consumer Reports ranked 32 car brands based on the Overall Scores of their models, including road tests,...
State
Indiana State
SlashGear

Why Ford's Push To Remove EVs From Dealerships Is Great News

Ford is planning on removing electric vehicles from dealerships in a relatively major adjustment that could prove to be a good decision for both the company and its customers. Ford's supply of electric vehicles hasn't quite kept up with the public's demand, resulting in a situation where traditional dealerships are cashing in on what consumers are willing to pay for the next-generation tech. Instead of allowing the prices of their vehicles to skyrocket before they reach the road, Ford has announced a plan to ease some of the tension.
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen's Exciting New EV Aimed Squarely At Tesla Model 3

You may not be a fan of Tesla (or its CEO, Elon Musk) but there's no denying the company knows how to build a good EV. Take the Model 3, for instance. With incentives included, the base model can cost as little as $39,640 but still boasts a claimed 267-mile range and a 0 to 60 mph sprint time of 5.8 seconds.
Person
Sia
Fortune

Cadillac’s luxury electric vehicle will cost $300,000

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Want to buy Cadillac’s forthcoming Celestiq electric sedan? Be prepared for a new level of sticker shock. The vehicle, which is expected to be revealed this summer, will carry...
TechRadar

The covers are off on Hyundai's new EV Ioniq 6 - It's a scene-stealer

After creating typical buzz around its latest EV the Ioniq 6, Hyundai Motor Company today formally lifted the veil on it, and by the looks of it, the South Korean automaker seems to have a winner on its hand. Like its predecessor, the much acclaimed Ioniq 5, the new EV combines aesthetics with functional efficiency in right mix.but the company has not revealed any other specifications of the new EV.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Electric Car With the Longest Range

The first electric cars were invented in the 1830s, and by the late 19th century were setting land speed records (the fastest exceeded 65 miles per hour) and were being used as taxis in the US and the UK. At one point in the early 1900s, there were as many as nine electric car manufacturers […]
CarBuzz.com

Act Fast If You Want A 2024 Cadillac Lyriq

The Cadillac Lyriq represents a historic moment in the long and illustrious history of the Cadillac brand. Cadillac aims to be a fully electric brand by 2035 along with the rest of General Motors, and the Lyriq is the first step in that direction. This sleek EV was revealed more than a year before orders opened, which caused the hype behind this car to skyrocket to such levels that the brand has been forced to open order books for 2024 models. This comes after nearly 250,000 people showed their initial interest. Of those numbers, Cadillac identified 21,000 as serious leads. With official order numbers as yet unknown, it seems like the Lyriq is off to a great start. The 2023 allocation sold out rapidly, with the Debut Edition selling out in 20 minutes. But now you can pre-order a 2024 model, as reservations have officially opened on the Cadillac website.
electrek.co

Here’s why Bloomberg thinks Volkswagen’s EV sales will overtake Tesla’s by 2024

According to a comprehensive report published this morning by research firm Bloomberg Intelligence, Tesla will hold its global crown for EV sales for the next 18 months but will then be usurped by Volkswagen electric vehicles. The full BEV outlook report predicts that many legacy automakers will lag in sales through 2025, but Volkswagen is on track to overtake Tesla’s production volume by 2024.
The Independent

How long does an electric vehicle’s battery last?

Electric vehicles (EVs) clearly represent the future of motoring as the world fights to address the climate crisis and makes the transition towards greener technology and more sustainable sources of power.But switching away from the traditional internal combustion engine, run on the burning of petrol and diesel fuel, might feel like a drastic leap to some after a century of auto culture and the battery technology on which EVs rely has been greeted with a degree of scepticism in some quarters.In the interest of dispelling some popular misconceptions, here is a brief introduction to how EV batteries actually work.Rather than...
torquenews.com

Ford's New EV Rules For Dealerships Stirs Tension, Criticisim

It's no secret that the current market for new automobiles has rapidly descended into chaos amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Low inventory has spurred the creation of steep markups and these practices (among others) have spurred some companies to act with Ford confirming that it will enact new rules to address these issues on the EV side.
torquenews.com

Economy Cars to Avoid that are Actually Gas Guzzlers

Looking to buy a smaller economy car or truck to save money on fuel? Before buying one, check out this list of economy cars you should avoid because it turns out that they are actually gas guzzlers according to this automotive expert. Small Cars, Trucks and SUVs to Avoid. One...
