San Diego, CA

Tensor-cell2cell: Unraveling the complex cell-cell communication patterns driving phenotype

By Hratch Baghdassarian
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the adoption of single-cell technologies, the field of studying cell-cell communication from gene expression has been rapidly growing in the last few years. It was around 4 years ago when we started to explore ideas about this emerging field in the Lewis Lab at UC San Diego, leading us to...

bioengineeringcommunity.nature.com

Nature.com

Alkalization of cellular pH leads to cancer cell death by disrupting autophagy and mitochondrial function

We previously found that lactic acidosis in the tumor environment was permissive to cancer cell surviving under glucose deprivation and demonstrated that neutralizing lactic acidosis restored cancer cell susceptibility to glucose deprivation. We then reported that alternate infusion of bicarbonate and anticancer agent into tumors via tumor feeding artery markedly enhanced the efficacy of transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) in the local control of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Here we sought to further investigate the mechanism by which bicarbonate enhances the anticancer activity of TACE. We propose that interfering cellular pH by bicarbonate could induce a cascade of molecular events leading to cancer cell death. Alkalizing cellular pH by bicarbonate decreased pH gradient (Î”pH), membrane potential (Î”Î¨m), and proton motive force (Î”p) across the inner membrane of mitochondria; disruption of oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) due to collapsed Î”p led to a significant increase in adenosine monophosphate (AMP), which activated the classical AMPK-mediated autophagy. Meanwhile, the autophagic flux was ultimately blocked by increased cellular pH, reduced OXPHOS, and inhibition of lysosomal proton pump in alkalized lysosome. Bicarbonate also induced persistent mitochondrial permeability (MPT) and damaged mitochondria. Collectively, this study reveals that interfering cellular pH may provide a valuable approach to treat cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Plutonium isotopes in the North Western Pacific sediments coupled with radiocarbon in corals recording precise timing of the Anthropocene

Plutonium (Pu) has been used as a mid-twentieth century time-marker in various geological archives as a result of atmospheric nuclear tests mainly conducted in 1950s. Advancement of analytical techniques allows us to measure 239Pu and 240Pu more accurately and can thereby reconstruct the Pacific Pu signal that originated from the former Pacific Proving Grounds (PPG) in the Marshall Islands. Here, we propose a novel method that couples annual banded reef building corals and nearshore anoxic marine sediments to provide a marker to precisely determine the start of the nuclear era which is known as a part of the Anthropocene. We demonstrate the efficacy of the methods using sediment obtained from Beppu Bay, Japan, and a coral from Ishigaki Island, Japan. The sedimentary records show a clear Pu increase from 1950, peaking during the 1960s, and then showing a sharp decline during the 1970s. However, a constantly higher isotope ratio between 239PuÂ and 240Pu suggest an additional contribution other than global fallout via ocean currents. Furthermore, single elevations in 240Pu/239Pu provide supportive evidence of close-in-fallout similar to previous studies. Coral skeletal radiocarbon displays a clear timing with the signatures supporting the reliability of the Beppu Bay sediments as archives and demonstrates the strength of this method to capture potential Anthropocene signatures.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Superhydrophobic magnetic sorbent via surface modification of banded iron formation for oily water treatment

In the current study, a simple dry coating method was utilized to fabricate a super-hydrophobic super-magnetic powder (ZS@BIF) for oily water purification using zinc stearate (ZS) and banded iron formation (BIF). The produced composite was fully characterized as a magnetic sorbent for oily water treatment. The results of X-ray diffraction diffractometer (XRD), Fourier transform infrared (FTIR), X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS), scanning electron microscope (SEM), energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS) and particle size analysis revealed the fabrication of homogenous hydrophobic-magnetic composite particles with core"“shell structure. Contact angle and magnetic susceptibility results showed that 4 (BIF): 1 (Zs) was the ideal coverage ratio to render the core material superhydrophobic and preserve its ferromagnetic nature. The capability of the fabricated composite to sorb. n-butyl acetate, kerosene, and cyclohexane from oil"“water system was evaluated. ZS@BIF composite showed a higher affinity to adsorb cyclohexane than n-butyl acetate and kerosene with a maximum adsorption capacity of about 22Â gÂ gâˆ’1 and 99.9% removal efficiency. Moreover, about 95% of the adsorbed oils could be successfully recovered (desorbed) by rotary evaporator and the regenerated ZS@BIF composite showed high recyclability over ten repeated cycles.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Frequent aneuploidy in primary human T cells after CRISPR"“Cas9 cleavage

Multiple clinical trials of allogeneic T cell therapy use site-specific nucleases to disrupt T cell receptor (TCR) and other genes1,2,3,4,5,6. In this study, using single-cell RNA sequencing, we investigated genome editing outcomes in primary human T cells transfected with CRISPR"“Cas9 and guide RNAs targeting genes for TCR chains and programmed cell death protein 1. Four days after transfection, we found a loss of chromosome 14, harboring the TCRÎ± locus, in up to 9% of the cells and a chromosome 14 gain in up to 1.4% of the cells. Chromosome 7, harboring the TCRÎ² locus, was truncated in 9.9% of the cells. Aberrations were validated using fluorescence in situ hybridization and digital droplet PCR. Aneuploidy was associated with reduced proliferation, induced p53 activation and cell death. However, at 11"‰days after transfection, 0.9% of T cells still had a chromosome 14 loss. Aneuploidy and chromosomal truncations are, thus, frequent outcomes of CRISPR"“Cas9 cleavage that should be monitored and minimized in clinical protocols.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Impaired differentiation potential of CD34-positive cells derived from mouse hair follicles after long-term culture

Hair follicle epithelial stem cells (HFSCs), which exist in the bulge region, have important functions for homeostasis of skin as well as hair follicle morphogenesis. Although several methods for isolation of HFSCs using a variety of stem cell markers have been reported, few investigations regarding culture methods or techniques to yield long-term maintenance of HFSCs in vitro have been conducted. In the present study, we screened different types of commercially available culture medium for culturing HFSCs. Among those tested, one type was shown capable of supporting the expression of stem cell markers in cultured HFSCs. However, both the differentiation potential and in vivo hair follicle-inducing ability of HFSCs serially passaged using that optimal medium were found to be impaired, probably because of altered responsiveness to Wnt signaling. The changes noted in HFSCs subjected to a long-term culture suggested that the Wnt signaling-related environment must be finely controlled for maintenance of the cells.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nature.com

Crowd flow forecasting via agent-based simulations with sequential latent parameter estimation from aggregate observation

Unlike conventional crowd simulations for what-if analysis, agent-based crowd simulations for real-time applications are an emerging research topic and an important tool for better crowd managements in smart cities. Recent studies have attempted to incorporate the real-time crowd observations into crowd simulations for real-time crowd forecasting and management; however, crowd flow forecasting considering individual-level microscopic interactions, especially for large crowds, is still challenging. Here, we present a method that incorporates crowd observation data to forecast a large crowd flow, including thousands of individuals, using a microscopic agent-based model. By sequentially estimating both the crowd state and the latent parameter behind the crowd flows from the aggregate crowd density observation with the particle filter algorithm, the present method estimates and forecasts the large crowd flow using agent-based simulations that incorporate observation data. Numerical experiments, including a realistic evacuation scenario with 5000 individuals, demonstrated that the present method could successfully provide reasonable crowd flow forecasting for different crowd scenarios, even with limited information on crowd movements. These results support the feasibility of real-time crowd flow forecasting and subsequent crowd management, even for large but microscopic crowd problems.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Physicists spellbound by deepening mystery of muon particle’s magnetism

Theoretical predictions move closer to experimental results, but questions remain about possible gaps in the standard model of particle physics. You have full access to this article via your institution. The muon’s mysteries continue to leave physicists spellbound. Last year, an experiment suggested that the elementary particle had inexplicably strong...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Resilience of S309 and AZD7442 monoclonal antibody treatments against infection by SARS-CoV-2 Omicron lineage strains

Omicron variant strains encode large numbers of changes in the spike protein compared to historical SARS-CoV-2 isolates. Although in vitro studies have suggested that several monoclonal antibody therapies lose neutralizing activity against Omicron variants, the effects in vivo remain largely unknown. Here, we report on the protective efficacy against three SARS-CoV-2 Omicron lineage strains (BA.1, BA.1.1, and BA.2) of two monoclonal antibody therapeutics (S309 [Vir Biotechnology] monotherapy and AZD7442 [AstraZeneca] combination), which correspond to ones used to treat or prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections in humans. Despite losses in neutralization potency in cell culture, S309 or AZD7442 treatments reduced BA.1, BA.1.1, and BA.2 lung infection in susceptible mice that express human ACE2 (K18-hACE2) in prophylactic and therapeutic settings. Correlation analyses between in vitro neutralizing activity and reductions in viral burden in K18-hACE2 or human FcÎ³R transgenic mice suggest that S309 and AZD7442 have different mechanisms of protection against Omicron variants, with S309 utilizing Fc effector function interactions and AZD7442 acting principally by direct neutralization. Our data in mice demonstrate the resilience of S309 and AZD7442 mAbs against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variant strains and provide insight into the relationship between loss of antibody neutralization potency and retained protection in vivo.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Broadband mid-infrared waveform generation

Coherent multi-octave mid-infrared waveforms are created and manipulated by cascaded intrapulse difference-frequency generation, demonstrating absolute phase control, and adding to the growing arsenal of techniques for arbitrary light-wave control. Ultrashort, tailored optical waveforms with oscillating electromagnetic fields of less than a single optical cycle in duration are of great interest...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Nonlinear two-level dynamics of quantum time crystals

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30783-w, published online 2 June 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 1 in the PDF version. The right hand side was written as a single matrix element instead of a two-by-two matrix, and incorrectly read:. The correct form of Equation...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Quantum phase modulator

The key to the microwave-to-optical conversion is the usage of InAs quantum dots (QDs), which act as a single photon emitter and also a transducer because they are sensitive to local strain in a host crystal. A benefit of the approach is that the exciton energy shift due to strain is about two orders of magnitude more sensitive (~10 GHz pm"“1) than that of small optical cavities (~100 MHz pm"“1), which are also used for spectral conversion. Furthermore, GaAs is a convenient material to couple SAWs to superconducting circuits piezo-electrically.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Neonatal head circumference by gestation reflects adaptation to maternal body size: comparison of different standards

Neonatal head circumference (HC) not only represents the brain size of Homo sapiens, but is also an important health risk indicator. Addressing a lack of comparative studies on head size and its variability in term and preterm neonates from different populations, we aimed to examine neonatal HC by gestation according to a regional reference and a global standard. Retrospective analysis of data on neonatal HC obtained from the Lithuanian Medical Birth Register from 2001 to 2015 (423 999 newborns of 24"“42 gestational weeks). The varying distribution by gestation and sex was estimated using GAMLSS, and the results were compared with the INTERGROWTH-21st standard. Mean HC increased with gestation in both sexes, while its fractional variability fell. The 3rd percentile matched that for INTERGROWTH-21st at all gestations, while the 50th and 97th percentiles were similar up to 27Â weeks, but a full channel width higher than INTERGROWTH-21st at term. INTERGROWTH-21st facilitates the evaluation of neonatal HC in early gestations, while in later gestations, the specific features of neonatal HC of a particular population tend to be more precisely represented by regional references.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

GTSF1 accelerates target RNA cleavage by PIWI-clade Argonaute proteins

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Argonaute proteins use nucleic acid guides to find and...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Proteomics and machine-learning models for alcohol-related liver disease biomarkers

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Researchers have used paired liver-plasma proteomics and machine-learning models to identify biomarker panels for alcohol-related liver disease (ALD). Plasma samples from 596 individuals (459 patients with ALD and 137 control individuals) and liver biopsy samples were assessed by mass spectrometry-based proteomics. On the basis of these data, machine-learning models were able to generate biomarker panels to detect fibrosis, inflammation and steatosis. Such panels were used to predict liver-related events and mortality and were validated in an independent cohort.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Detection of SARS-CoV-2 in exhaled breath from non-hospitalized COVID-19-infected individuals

The diagnosis of COVID-19 is based on detection of SARS-CoV-2 in oro-/nasopharyngel swabs, but due to discomfort and minor risk during the swab procedure, detection of SARS-CoV-2 has been investigated in other biological matrixes. In this proof-of-concept study, individuals with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection performed a daily air sample for five days. Air samples were obtained through a non-invasive electrostatic air sampler. Detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA was determined with qRT-PCR. The association of positive samples with different exposures was evaluated through mixed-effect models. We obtained 665 air samples from 111 included participants with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection. Overall, 52 individuals (46.8%) had at least one positive air sample, and 129 (19.4%) air samples were positive for SARS-CoV-2. Participants with symptoms or a symptom duration"‰â‰¤"‰four days had significantly higher odds of having a positive air sample. Cycle threshold values were significantly lower in samples obtained"‰â‰¤"‰4Â days from symptom onset. Neither variant of SARS-CoV-2 nor method of air sampling were associated with a positive air sample. We demonstrate that SARS-CoV-2 is detectable in human breath by electrostatic air sampling with the highest detection rate closest to symptom onset. We suggest further evaluation of the air sampling technique to increase sensitivity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Permissive aggregative group formation favors coexistence between cooperators and defectors in yeast

In Saccharomyces cerevisiae, the FLO1 gene encodes flocculins that lead to formation of multicellular flocs, that offer protection to the constituent cells. Flo1p was found to preferentially bind to fellow cooperators compared to defectors lacking FLO1 expression, enriching cooperators within the flocs. Given this dual function in cooperation and kin recognition, FLO1 has been termed a "green beard gene". Because of the heterophilic nature of the Flo1p bond however, we hypothesize that kin recognition is permissive and depends on the relative stability of the FLO1+/flo1âˆ’ versus FLO1+/FLO1+ detachment force F. We combine single-cell measurements of adhesion, individual cell-based simulations of cluster formation, and in vitro flocculation to study the impact of relative bond stability on the evolutionary stability of cooperation. We identify a trade-off between both aspects of the green beard mechanism, with reduced relative bond stability leading to increased kin recognition at the expense of cooperative benefits. We show that the fitness of FLO1 cooperators decreases as their frequency in the population increases, arising from the observed permissive character (F+âˆ’"‰="‰0.5"‰F++) of the Flo1p bond. Considering the costs associated with FLO1 expression, this asymmetric selection often results in a stable coexistence between cooperators and defectors.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

AKT inhibition associated with improved OS

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. A primary analysis of the randomized, placebo-controlled, phase II FAKTION trial indicated that addition of the AKT inhibitor capivasertib to fulvestrant improves progression-free survival (PFS) in post-menopausal women with advanced-stage, aromatase inhibitor-resistant ER+HER2âˆ’ breast cancer. New data from this trial clarify the benefit of capivasertib in this setting.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Animal number versus maximum tumour volume: an example of reduction and refinement trade-off in the 3Rs

To the Editor - The 3Rs - Replacement, Refinement, Reduction - are well established guiding principles, outlined by Russel and Burch in 19591, applied in animal research to improve animal welfare when no alternative to animal use is available. Extensions of the 3Rs to ensure scientific validity have been suggested. Examples are the additional 3Rs - Robustness, Registration and Reporting - of Strech and Dirnagl2, and the 3Vs - construct, internal and external Validity - of WÃ¼rbel3. The internal consistency and compatibility of these principles for animal welfare and scientific validity have been recently evaluated by Eggel and WÃ¼rbel4 who note that reduction and refinement are the only two components amongst the 3Vs and 3Rs where conceptual conflicts exist.
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Biological sensitivity to environmental context fluctuates dynamically within individuals from day to day

This longitudinal, within-subjects study examined whether adolescents' biological sensitivity to socioeconomic status (SES) for emerging social difficulties varied day to day. Diverse adolescents (N"‰="‰315; ages 11"“18; 57% female; 25% Asian, 18% Latinx, 11% Black) provided daily diaries and saliva samples for 4Â days. We measured biological sensitivity as daily fluctuations in diurnal cortisol slope, and SES as a principal component of family income and maternal education. A robust analysis of 1013 daily assessments revealed that youth from lower SES homes reported greater social difficulties only on days that they exhibited flatter diurnal cortisol slopes, and youth from higher SES homes reported fewer social difficulties on these days. SES was not associated with social difficulties on days that adolescents exhibited steeper, declining diurnal cortisol slopes. Findings support recent theory that risk and resilience are dynamic processes that change within individuals over time. For better and for worse, youth may be more biologically sensitive to their family socioeconomic environments on days that their diurnal cortisol rhythms are flattened.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Transcriptome analysis of human cholangiocytes exposed to carcinogenic 1,2-dichloropropane in the presence of macrophages in vitro

1,2-Dichloropropane (1,2-DCP), a synthetic organic solvent, has been implicated in causality of cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer). 1,2-DCP-induced occupational cholangiocarcinoma show a different carcinogenic process compared to common cholangiocarcinoma, but its mechanism remains elusive. We reported previously that exposure of MMNK-1 cholangiocytes co-cultured with THP-1 macrophages, but not monocultured MMNK-1 cholangiocytes, to 1,2-DCP induced activation-induced cytidine deaminase (AID) expression, DNA damage and ROS production. The aim of this study was to identify relevant biological processes or target genes expressed in response to 1,2-DCP, using an in vitro system where cholangiocytes are co-cultured with macrophages. The co-cultured cells were exposed to 1,2-DCP at 0, 0.1 or 0.4Â mM for 24Â h, and then the cell lysates were assessed by transcriptome analysis. 1,2-DCP upregulated the expression of base excision repair genes in MMNK-1 cholangiocytes in the co-cultures, whereas it upregulated the expression of cell cycle-related genes in THP-1 macrophages. Activation of the base excision repair pathway might result from the previously observed DNA damage in MMNK-1 cholangiocytes co-cultured with THP-1 macrophages, although involvement of other mechanisms such as DNA replication, cell death or other types of DNA repair was not disproved. Cross talk interactions between cholangiocytes and macrophages leading to DNA damage in the cholangiocytes should be explored.
SCIENCE

