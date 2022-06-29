ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Officials identify 4 people who died in Amtrak derailment

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bcOch_0gQ0u4CF00

An Amtrak passenger train was going about 87 mph (140 kph) when it collided with a dump truck at a rural Missouri railway crossing, killing four people, an official with the National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday.

The speed limit is 90 mph (145 kph) at the crossing where the collision occurred Monday in western Missouri, NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said. The Southwest Chief was traveling about 89 mph (143 kph) when it began blowing its horn about a quarter mile (400 meters) from the collision site, she said.

The early investigation found no concerns with the train's brakes or other mechanical issues, Homendy said.

The crossing, which had no lights or other signals to warn about an approaching train, is “very steep” and Homendy acknowledged area residents had expressed concerns about it before the crash.

The truck driver, 54-year-old Billy Barton II, of Brookfield, Missouri, died in the collision, the Chariton County coroner said.

Two train passengers — Rochelle Cook, 58, and Kim Holsapple, 56, both of DeSoto, Kansas, died at the scene. A third passenger, 82-year-old Binh Phan, of Kansas City, Missouri, died Tuesday at a hospital.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said up to 150 people also were injured.

The Southwest Chief was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it hit the rear right side of the truck near Mendon. Two locomotives and eight cars derailed. Amtrak officials said about 275 passengers and 12 crew members were aboard.

—-

The spelling of Binh Phan has been corrected.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

West Virginia helicopter crash: Six dead after invite to pilot ‘oldest flying Huey’ without licence

A Vietnam War-era helicopter from the film Die Hard collided with a highway in West Virginia killing all six people onboard and left no survivors, authorities in Logan County have said. Ray Bryant, the Chief of Operations for the Logan Emergency Management Authority, told reporters on Wednesday evening that the helicopter crashed on Route 17 after leaving the nearby Logan County Airport, where it is based. It remains unclear what caused the Vietnam War-era Bell UH-1B helicopter to come down, authorities said, and an investigating involving the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSA) is now underway.The helicopter was being flown by enthusiasts for a charity event, The New York Times reported. Read More West Virginia helicopter crash: Six dead as Vietnam-era aircraft goes down during ‘pay-to-fly’ charity auction
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Brookfield, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Mendon, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

BSO: Man loses hand in "fireworks accident"

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office is reminding everyone to be safe around fireworks after a man reportedly lost a hand in what they called a 'fireworks accident.'BSO said it happened shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of North State Road 7, in unincorporated Central Broward.Authorities said they received a call regarding the need for an ambulance, but the victim had already made his way to a hospital.  Fire-Rescue units transported the man's hand to the hospital and subsequently transported the man and his hand to Broward Health Medical Center for medical treatment.No word if surgeons were able to reattach his hand. No other details were immediately available. 
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

Moment Chicago commuter, 20, leaps onto subway tracks to rescue man who had fallen onto electrified third rail after a brawl and pulled him to safety: 'I could feel the shocks through my body but it didn't stop me'

A 20-year-old Chicago man is being celebrated as a hero after he leaped into action to save the life of a man who fell on the subway's potentially deadly third electrified rail. Anthony Perry, 20, was honored in a ceremony on Wednesday by a local community leader who awarded him...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak#Derailment#Traffic Accident
The Independent

Amtrak derailment – live: At least three dead and 50 hurt after train derails in Missouri with 275 on board

Three people have been killed and at least 50 injured when an Amtrak train carrying 275 people derailed after hitting a dump truck in Kansas City, Missouri on Monday.Lt Eric Brown of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a press conference that at least three people had died, two of whom were on the train and one of whom was in the truck.The Southwest Chief Train 4 was on its way from Los Angeles to Chicago when it struck a dump truck. The force of the accident caused the train to derail in the town of Mendon around 12:42pm on Monday, according to Amtrak. “There were approximately 275 passengers and 12 crew members onboard,” Amtrak said in a statement. It said that the company is “deeply saddened” to learn about the deaths of three people, two passengers and the truck driver.The incident is the second in two days for Amtrak trains. On Sunday, three people were killed and two others suffered severe injuries after a train carrying 85 passengers hit a vehicle in rural California.
Daily Mail

White Tesla Model S bursts into flames after sitting in California wrecking yard for THREE weeks: Firefighters had to submerge vehicle in a pit to extinguish its battery

A white Tesla Model S spontaneously burst into flames in a Rancho Cordova, California wrecking yard after the car had spent weeks sitting there after a collision. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said that firefighters arrived at the wrecking yard to find the Tesla fully engulfed in flames. Each time the firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames, the Tesla's battery would reignite the fire.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FireRescue1

2 brothers, both Texas firefighters, die in rollover crash returning from fire

Assistant Chief Jonathon Coco and his younger brother, Firefighter Hunter Coco, served with the Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department — By Leila Merrill. ​LOCKHART, Texas — Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Jonathon Coco and his brother, Firefighter Hunter Coco, died Monday in a rollover crash outside of Lockhart, Texas, city officials said.
LOCKHART, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

Miami plane crash: New web cam video emerges as pregnant woman among seven hurt

A pregnant woman was reportedly among the seven passengers injured when a pane carrying 126 people caught fire when its landing gear collapsed on the runway at Miami International Airport.The flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, crashed onto the tarmac at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, coming to a stop near the runway.Miami-Dade aviation department spokesperson Greg Chin said three people were taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries, while the remaining passengers were bussed from the site of the accident to the terminal. In total, seven passengers were reported injured – including a pregnant woman, airline RED Air...
CBS Boston

Plane flying to New Bedford crashes into Quinnipiac River

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - Two people and a dog were helped to shore by bystanders after their small single-engine plane landed in the Quinnipiac River late Thursday afternoon, authorities said. The couple was flying to New Bedford, Massachusetts, when the plane's engine began to sputter. Sean Scanlon, executive director of Tweed New Haven Airport, told reporters the pilot radioed the control tower and was instructed to land at Tweed. However, the pilot felt it wasn't possible and landed in the river instead. Authorities said the couple was shaken up but uninjured. The bystanders brought the couple to shore by boat. Hours after...
US News and World Report

Officials: Delivery Driver Killed While Helping Wounded Man

STANTON, Calif. (AP) — A 76-year-old man was wounded and a 49-year-old pizza delivery driver who came to his aid was killed in a shooting in a Southern California neighborhood, authorities said. Both men were found with gunshot wounds on a street in suburban Stanton after deputies responded to...
STANTON, CA
Daily Mail

Dominican airline plane rips through communications tower and bursts into flames after crash landing at Miami Airport when landing gear failed: Three are rushed to hospital

A plane carrying more than 100 passengers crash-landed Monday at Miami Airport after its landing gear failed upon touchdown. The aircraft ripped through a small building and a communications tower while skidding on its belly across the tarmac before bursting into flames. Three people were rushed to the hospital after...
US News and World Report

Official: 2 Deputies Wounded in Shooting, Manhunt Underway

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Law enforcement agencies were conducting a manhunt Wednesday evening after two deputies were shot and wounded, one of them critically, while chasing a suspect in Alabama, authorities said. District Attorney Michael Jackson said the shooting happened in Bibb County as two deputies were chasing a...
CENTREVILLE, AL
Daily Mail

Passenger on Dominican airline flight that burst into flames at Miami Airport reveals the terror onboard as passengers escaped down inflatable slide

Passenger onboard a Dominican airline plane that crashed landed at Miami Airport on Tuesday recalls terrifying moments when the aircraft burst into flames. 'We were bumping like side to side and all the windows like, break,' passenger Paola Garcia told Wesh 2 news. 'Everything's fine and then people start running...
MIAMI, FL
ABC News

ABC News

722K+
Followers
163K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy