“There’s no real idea or expectation that the defendant could be innocent. There’s no presumption of innocence, really.”. More than four months after she was first detained, WNBA star Brittney Griner is expected to appear in a Russian courtroom on Friday for the start of a trial on drug charges that legal experts said was all but certain to end in a conviction despite the clamor in the United States for her release.

