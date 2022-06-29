ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

French Prosecutors Investigate Government Minister After Rape Accusations

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) - The Paris prosecution office said on Wednesday it had opened an investigation into France's minister for the disabled, Damien Abad, on suspicion of attempted rape, an accusation his lawyer said he denied....

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Shackled and emotionless – how Ghislaine Maxwell reacted to her 20-year sentence

Ghislaine Maxwell showed no emotion as she was handed 20 years in prison and only looked at one victim throughout the entirety of her three-hour sentencing hearing.The 60-year-old entered the courtroom in the Southern District of New York with shackles around her ankles which rattled as she made her way to her seat on Tuesday morning.As she was asked to stand when Judge Alison Nathan passed the sentence, Maxwell elected to look straight ahead without showing any obvious signs of emotion.Even during her lengthy and unexpected statement, the defendant remained composed and delivered it in a measured fashion.The courtroom appeared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damien Abad
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Paris#Logical Consequence#Violent Crime#French#Reuters
US News and World Report

Special Report-Dozens of Russian Weapons Tycoons Have Faced No Western Sanctions

(Reuters) - As Russia's military continues to pound Ukraine with missiles and other lethal weapons, Western nations have responded in part by targeting Russia's defense industry with sanctions. The latest round came on Tuesday, when the United States issued new sanctions on some arms makers and executives at the heart of what it dubbed Russian President Vladimir Putin's "war machine."
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia accused of dropping phosphorus bombs on Snake Island after claiming retreat

Russia has again been accused of using phosphorus bombs in its war on Ukraine, this time in an attack on Snake Island, just a day after Moscow claimed to have retreated from the Black Sea outpost in a “gesture of goodwill”.Located just 22 miles from the shores of Nato member Romania, the island – also known as Zmiinyi – had been held by Moscow since February, when it took on symbolic as well as strategic importance after a Ukrainian soldier’s defiant response to a Russian warship was adopted as a popular battle cry.On Thursday, after Kyiv reported launching a...
US News and World Report

Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Is Now Exporting Power to EU

(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the launching of power transmissions to Romania was the start of a process that could help Europe reduce its dependence on Russian hydrocarbons. Zelenskiy's comments in his nightly video message on Thursday followed an announcement by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal that exports had...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Judge blasts Maxwell’s ‘lack of candour’ over her finances and exaggerations over mistreatment in prison

Ghislaine Maxwell exaggerated her mistreatment in prison and has shown a persistent “lack of candour” about her finances, Judge Alison Nathan said in blistering remarks at the socialite’s sentencing. Judge Nathan took issue with Maxwell’s numerous public complaints about her treatment in the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) as she handed down a sentence of 20 years in federal prison and a $750,000 fine for abusing and grooming young girls with Jeffrey Epstein. Judge Nathan acknowledged that Maxwell had posed a security risk as a high profile inmate accused of sexual abuse against children, and had been subject to a higher...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
US News and World Report

China Urges U.S. to Stop Sanctions on Chinese Firms Over Allegedly Supporting Russia

BEIJING (Reuters) - China opposes the blacklisting of Chinese firms by the United States and will take the necessary measures to protect them, the commerce ministry said on Thursday. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration added five companies in China to a trade blacklist on Tuesday for allegedly supporting Russia's military...
US News and World Report

Russia Hauls in Ambassador Over 'Offensive' UK Comments on Nuclear Weapons

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Thursday it had summoned the British ambassador to voice a strong protest against "offensive" British statements, including about alleged Russian threats to use nuclear weapons. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it issued the rebuke to Ambassador Deborah Bronnert over "the frankly boorish statements of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh charged in money laundering and drug scheme

Once prominent and soon-to-be disbarred South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been indicted again, this time prosecutors saying his crimes extended to an eight-year money laundering and painkiller ring with a friend and former client charged with trying to help him commit suicide.Murdaugh wrote 437 checks worth $2.4 million that Curtis “Eddie” Smith cashed over eight years, keeping some of the money for himself and giving the rest for wide-ranging illegal activities, according to indictments handed up last week and unsealed Tuesday.That illegal activity included a "distribution network" for the painkiller oxycodone, according to prosecutors, who did not specify...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Russia Vows Retribution for NATO’s ‘Historic,’ ‘Transformative’ New Moves

Russia on Wednesday threatened to further escalate its military posture in Europe to defend against new deployments by NATO that leaders within the alliance call “historic” and “transformative.”. [. READ:. Russia Defends Strike on Shopping Mall in Ukraine That Killed Civilians ]. “What is happening will invariably...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Woman Made to Cook and Eat Human Flesh, Congo Group Tells U.N.

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - A Congolese woman was kidnapped twice by militants in the Democratic Republic of Congo, repeatedly raped and forced to cook and eat human flesh, a Congolese rights group told the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday. Julienne Lusenge, president of women's rights group Female Solidarity for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

North Korea Calls U.S. Humanitarian Offer 'Foolish', Politically Motivated

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea said the United States is taking advantage of its COVID-19 outbreak by offering humanitarian aid with political purposes. North Korea's foreign ministry said in an article published on Thursday that the United States' offer was a plot to water down international criticism on its hostile policy toward North Korea.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy