Officials: Delivery Driver Killed While Helping Wounded Man
3 days ago
A woman walking three dogs was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Westminster Wednesday, and authorities are searching for the culprit. The woman is in a local hospital with critical, but stable, condition, and the dogs were unharmed. Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News on June 30, 2022.
Police need helping finding the hit-and-run driver who killed a 77-year-old man walking in a Thousand Oaks crosswalk.Yang Xuezeng of Thousand Oaks died of the injuries he sustained in the hit-and-run crash a few days after the June 7 crash, according to Ventura County sheriff's officials. A deputy found him in the crosswalk on Thousand Oaks Boulevard, just west of Clay Court.Xuezeng was with a group of people and was starting to cross the street when he was struck by a white sedan, according to authorities. The sedan had been driving eastbound on Thousand Oaks Boulevard, just west of Clay...
Authorities made an arrest in connection with a road rage incident turned shooting on State Route 91 on June 23.After investigation, California Highway Patrol officers were led to believe that 20-year-old Rialto resident Brian Jimenez was the man who fired several rounds at another vehicle at around 10:10 p.m. on SR-91 in Corona. He was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder, negligent discharge of a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon. Investigators were able to obtain the license plate number for Jimenez's Kia Optima and broadcast the information to law enforcement agencies in the surrounding area. Rialto Police Department officers located Jimenez, driving his Kia, and took both he and his vehicle into custody."The California Highway Patrol takes all cases of highway violence seriously," said Riverside Area Commander Captain Levi Miller in a statement. "We continue to aggressively investigate these incidents."Anyone who may have witnessed the incident was asked to contact the Riverside CHP Investigative Unit at (951) 637-8000.
San Bernardino, CA: A suspected DUI driver lost control of their vehicle while traveling at over 100mph sending the vehicle airborne and into the side of a home early Thursday morning, June 30, 2022. The driver struck a curb which sent the vehicle over a sidewalk and dirt mound launching...
Two former police officers are scheduled to face a judge Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping a woman while illegally working as bounty hunters.Rodger Jeffrey Corbett, 49, of Corona, and Kevin Andrew Pederson, 34, of Fullerton, were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on three felony counts each of kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, and an enhancement with firearm in the commission of a felony.An investigation was launched by the state Department of Insurance after social media video surfaced of the two men misidentified as undercover police officers, trying to find a person who missed court appearances. Investigators...
Police are investigating a homicide in Chatsworth after two dead bodies were discovered near a vehicle. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, they received a call reporting an attempted suicide at around 8:20 p.m., of two unresponsive people lying near a vehicle in the 21000 block of Plummer Street. A maintenance worker at a nearby mobile home park said he saw the car parked with the engine running and sun shades up at about 7 p.m. He said it was a normal occurrence, especially on a hot day. He heard yelling an hour later.When the Los Angeles Fire Department and LAPD...
A pizza delivery driver who stopped to help another man being assaulted was shot and killed, authorities said Wednesday.Orange County sheriff's deputies were called out to the 7000 block of Lessue Avenue at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday for a report of unknown trouble and found two men in the street with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital, where 49-year-old Juan Cristalinas of Santa Ana died.The 76-year-old man remains hospitalized in serious condition.Investigators say several suspects ran from the scene just before deputies arrived. According to authorities, the preliminary investigation indicates Cristalinas was delivering a pizza when he stopped to help the other man as he was being assaulted.Witnesses described the suspects as four Hispanic or white males, and the relationship between the 76-year-old man and the suspects is being investigated by homicide and gang detectives.Anyone with information about this assault or shooting can contact the Orange County Sheriff's Department at (714) 647-7000.
A 35-year-old woman who had been shot was found dead Tuesday inside a black SUV that crashed on an offramp from the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach. Officers sent to the Anaheim Street offramp about 2:30 a.m. found Mercedes Mingo of Los Angeles dead at the scene behind the wheel of the SUV, according to the California Highway Patrol.
COVINA - The Covina Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for possibly murdering a man found dead on a service road April 11. Although the County coroner does not yet list a cause of death for 25-year-old Daniel Diaz, Covina Police Det. Manuel...
A 10-month-old baby who ingested a foreign substance in Costa Mesa that left the girl hospitalized was recovering Wednesday, while her father was behind bars and charged with child abuse. Jovany Armando Encisosolorio pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the felony count of child abuse and denied a sentencing enhancement for...
SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Soledad Police said they arrested a man on Highway 101 after officers pulled him over for a vehicle code violation. Police approached Christopher Valencia of San Bernardino with a K9 unit, and the K9 smelled something suspicious. A loaded, unregistered, ghost gun was found in the car along with narcotics, said police.
It’s hard to imagine ever being able to forget. It was approximately two years ago that I was sitting inside my jail cell when I noticed a tall figure climbing the top tier stair rail. Over and over he shouted: “It’s broken! It’s broken!” He looked like a wrestler preparing to do a stunt, but this was not some billion-dollar, jam-packed arena, and wrestlers don’t do stunts that end with them dead on a concrete floor.
A young woman who was allegedly driving drunk was arrested after a bicyclist died in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On June 25 at about 6:50 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the area of Archibald Avenue and...
A Los Angeles Police Department officers was arrested on suspicion of forgery Wednesday. LAPD Officer II Crystal Lara was arrested on a felony arrest warrant after the LAPD's Internal Affairs Division investigated doctor's notes that Lara had submitted for medical benefits. Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office assisted in the investigation, and the partnership "established probably cause to believe the doctor's notes were forged."She was booked at Metropolitan Detention Center before posting $20,000 bail. LAPD disclosed that Lara, who worked in the Southwest Area, has since been relieved of her police powers."The Internal Affairs Division, under Professional Standards Bureau, is responsible for investigating criminal and administrative allegations of misconduct against Department employees," LAPD said in a press release. "The goal of the department is to aggressively investigate fraud and abuse of benefits within the Workers' Compensation system."
