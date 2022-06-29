13 Flattering Haircuts to Try If You Have a Round Face

At a Zoom appointment, Christelle Kocher discussed her practical approach to Koché’s resort collection. “It’s a chance to rework things which make the identity of the brand, the everyday uniform of jeans, knitwear… but give them a sense of poetry,” she explained. A puzzling statement. Was the poetry in the signature feathers, this time ostrich, that appeared on a knitted orange vest, sprouting like tall grass, and worn over brown, low-slung trousers? Or was it in the mesh knits made of a blend of recycled cotton and polyester fibers, turned into sleeveless vests and tunics that featured a colorblocked design across the body? “It gives this idea of a landscape, but is also very textured, with a sense of softness that feels like a cocoon.”
