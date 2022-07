I hope your summer so far has been filled with pool days, good food with friends and family, and great books. If you haven’t yet registered for Academy classes, please do so as soon as possible! You can find the Academy application here (for new Academy students only) and the Academy pre-registration form here (for new and returning Academy students). For those of you who are already registered for Academy classes for 2022-23, don’t forget to check the booklists for your classes here. I encourage you to read as many of these books as possible over the summer. Take notes and write down questions generated by these texts–you’ll be ahead of the game once the semester begins!

