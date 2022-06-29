How Nazem Kadri lifted an entire community with the Cup
By Evan Liu
milehighhockey.com
3 days ago
Nazem Kadri, as I’d mentioned before Game 5, was one win away from history. He had just returned from injury to score the game-winning overtime goal in Game 4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning that gave his Colorado Avalanche a commanding 3-1 series lead. Through all the ups...
A Denver couple discovered that they live quite close to hockey royalty when the prized Stanley Cup was mistakenly delivered to their address, which is only one digit away from that of the Colorado Avalanche’s captain, Gabe Landeskog. The Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup on Sunday, and now, as is traditional, each player gets to spend a day with the trophy. But Dmitri Rudenko and Kit Karbler unexpectedly got a chance to celebrate the win when a vehicle carrying the cup pulled into their driveway earlier this week. After realizing that the trophy was intended for Landeskog’s nearby address, the cup holders allowed the couple to spend a few minutes with and even hold the trophy. Rudenkno likened finding the cup to finding a treasure, and Karbler said it was like touching history itself, saying, “It made our day.”
After barely missing out on their third consecutive Stanley Cup championship, the Tampa Bay Lightning may be forced to do some drastic reshuffling of the core. Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports that the team is working with Ryan McDonagh to find out if there is a fit somewhere else in the league. McDonagh has a full no-trade clause and can essentially decide where he plays at this point.
If you win the Stanley Cup, you party hard. That's pretty much part of the deal. And Kurtis MacDermid of the Colorado Avalanche was taking that to heart during a celebration Thursday night. While MacDermid didn't play in the postseason for the Avs, he suited up in 58 games in...
The turning of the calendar to July means that a busy month is about to begin for the Anaheim Ducks. Not only will they potentially be adding franchise cornerstones to the organization via the NHL Draft, but development camp will follow shortly afterward along with free agency. Pair of Former...
TORONTO -- Jim Pappin, the former NHL forward credited with the Toronto Maple Leafs' last Stanley Cup-winning goal, has died. He was 82. The Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks announced the death Wednesday on social media. "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Pappin," the Maple...
Our Toronto Maple Leafs forwards rankings for the regular season included the top twelve forwards. We also tracked the numbers for Colin Blackwell and Kyle Clifford as the 13th and 14th forwards. Although we didn’t include their numbers in the rankings, we did acknowledge that their numbers placed them outside the top twelve forwards, in thirteenth and fourteenth place.
DETROIT -- Derek Lalonde held up a jersey after the Detroit Red Wings introduced him as their new coach Friday. Standing to his left with a big smile was general manager Steve Yzerman, and the connection was obvious. Yzerman helped build the Tampa Bay Lightning as their GM from 2010-18...
Head coach Bob Boughner and his staff are out of job after the San Jose Sharks opted to go in a different direction. The announcement came as a bit of a surprise on Friday due to the timing. With a majority of coaching vacancies already filled or about to be filled, Boughner now finds himself out of work with no opportunities to get back behind the bench.
Today’s NHL Rumors is loaded with the latest updates on some of the biggest pending free agents that could test the market on July 13. There is of course none bigger than Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche. Fresh off his team’s Stanley Cup victory, he’s been open about getting what he’s worth in free agency.
The Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup with a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday, and Avalanche center Nazem Kadri didn’t wait long to take a shot at the runners-up. Kadri scored a controversial winning goal in Game...
