How Nazem Kadri lifted an entire community with the Cup

A Denver couple discovered that they live quite close to hockey royalty when the prized Stanley Cup was mistakenly delivered to their address, which is only one digit away from that of the Colorado Avalanche’s captain, Gabe Landeskog. The Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup on Sunday, and now, as is traditional, each player gets to spend a day with the trophy. But Dmitri Rudenko and Kit Karbler unexpectedly got a chance to celebrate the win when a vehicle carrying the cup pulled into their driveway earlier this week. After realizing that the trophy was intended for Landeskog’s nearby address, the cup holders allowed the couple to spend a few minutes with and even hold the trophy. Rudenkno likened finding the cup to finding a treasure, and Karbler said it was like touching history itself, saying, “It made our day.”

2 DAYS AGO