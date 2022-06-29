ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern-inspired chain Chicken Salad Chick is coming to Austin

Austin 360
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicken Salad Chick, a Southern inspired restaurant chain that specializes in chicken salad, is coming to Austin. The brand, which has grown swiftly and built a loyal following since opening its first restaurant in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, plans to open eight locations in Austin over the next three years as...

www.austin360.com

CultureMap Austin

Popular chicken salad chain to roost in Austin area with 8 locations

Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-growing, Southern-inspired restaurant chain, has hatched plans for expansion into the Austin metro area. In the Austin area, franchisees Austin Young and Sara Ingram are eyeing eight locations over the next three years. They’ve already opened a restaurant in Waco and are developing one restaurant each in Killeen and Temple.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Where to Find Awesome Corn Dogs in Austin

There is something delightfully summery about corn dogs: hot dogs covered in cornmeal batter and deep-fried to sweet-savory perfection, all on a handy stick. It’s reminiscent of state fairs and street festivals and carnivals. The portions work well for a meal or a snack too. And, luckily, in Austin,...
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Houston

Sink your teeth into legendary barbecue in film-famous Taylor

The quintessential small Texas town of Taylor doesn’t just have stunning sunsets, fields of cotton, a historic downtown with local shops, and even some horseback-riding cowboys in the mix — it has also been the site for scenes from a whole host of movies and shows, including Transformers: Age of Extinction, The Rookie, Varsity Blues, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and AMC’s Fear The Walking Dead, among others.
TAYLOR, TX
culturemap.com

Austin suburb sizzles among hottest ZIP codes for homebuyers, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. Austin suburb sizzles with one of the hottest U.S. ZIP codes for homebuyers. 78641 in Leander landed at No. 6 among the country’s 20 hottest ZIP codes for homebuyers.
AUSTIN, TX
nomadlawyer.org

Austin :Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Austin, Texas

When visiting Austin Texas, you’ll find plenty of entertainment. There are many things to do downtown, from a farmer’s market to a river for kayaking. You’ll find plenty of dining and transportation options as well. The downtown area is an absolute must-see for all travelers. Below are a few of the best things to do in Austin. Let your imagination run wild when you visit these unique attractions. If you’re visiting Austin for the first time, here are some ideas for fun activities in the city.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

P. Terry’s drive-thru burger stand in Dripping Springs set to open this fall

The new location on Hwy. 290 is drive-thru-only. (Courtesy P. Terry's Burger Stand/Michael Hsu Office of Architecture) P. Terry’s Burger Stand announced the opening of a drive-thru-only location in Dripping Springs. The new restaurant is expected to open this fall. The Austin burger chain serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night service. Menu offerings include burgers, chicken, fries, milkshakes and other desserts. It will be located at 12680 W. Hwy. 290, Ste. 200, Dripping Springs. https://pterrys.com.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
buzznicked.com

You Can Buy A 99-Pack Of Beer In Texas Because Why Not

Austin, Texas has a new motto right now, “Keep Austin Weird”. Combine that with a local brewery wanting to create something different. And that is when the 99-pack was invented. Yup, I am not lying. This thing is 100% for real. It’s obviously making some people very happy....
AUSTIN, TX
Nationwide Report

27-year-old Carl Anthony James killed after a fiery crash on I-35 in north Austin (Austin, TX)

27-year-old Carl Anthony James killed after a fiery crash on I-35 in north Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday, authorities identified 27-year-old Carl Anthony James as the man who lost his life following a fiery crash on June 24 in north Austin. The fatal two-vehicle collision happened a little before 3 a.m. in the 14600 block of N. Interstate 35 northbound m[...]
AUSTIN, TX
Nationwide Report

4 people hospitalized after a multi-vehicle wreck on I-35 in North Austin (Austin, TX)

4 people hospitalized after a multi-vehicle wreck on I-35 in North Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. Several people suffered injuries following a traffic collision in North Austin. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle wreck took place in the 12100 block of I-35. The early reports showed that a semi-truck and several other vehicles were involved in the pile-up. According to the officials, twelve people were involved in the crash. Four of them remained unharmed in the accident [...]
AUSTIN, TX
do512.com

Classic Spots For Breakfast

If you're not having a good breakfast in Austin, it might be your own fault. After all, our fair city certainly suffers no shortage of restaurants to obtain what is commonly referred to as the most important meal of the day. From old school diners to breakfast-centric food trucks, Austin is essentially a promised land of hash browns, eggs, bacon, and whatever else you find yourself craving in the a.m. Check out our picks for Classic Spots For Breakfast in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Vogue Magazine

This Girl’s Life: On Growing Up Trans in Texas

Editor’s note: Amid a charged national conversation about transgender rights, the question of how best to love, support, and care for trans-identifying young Americans has become a source of fervent debate. In recent months, as a wave of legislation and orders has emerged from conservative statehouses designed to block gender-affirming medical treatment for young people, Vogue sent the photographer Ethan James Green and writer Devan Díaz to Texas to meet a girl already very much in the public eye. The following text, images, and video documentary are the result. Every young person’s story is different, and Vogue urges readers and parents to consult resources as varied as the Human Rights Campaign, the American Medical Association, PFLAG, Gender Spectrum, the Trevor Project, and others when seeking support and care.
TEXAS STATE
92.9 NIN

Texas Has a Dinosaur Themed Car Wash and I Want to Road Trip to It

Let's go back in time to when dinosaurs ruled the world...but you also need a car wash. Looking for unique things to talk about today and stumbled on to Jurassic Wash out of Austin, Texas. Austin likes to keep things weird, but this awesome. If I was a kid I would scream to go to the dinosaur car wash if I knew this was a thing. Hell they have a freaking T-Rex spit water at your car before entering the bay.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

List of where to see Fourth of July fireworks around the Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas - With dry, hot conditions continuing in the Central Texas area, attending fireworks shows rather than setting off your own fireworks may be the safest way to spend the Fourth of July holiday. If you do decide to set off your own fireworks, Travis County officials are urging...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Six Meals in Austin Under $10

This is not a piece complaining about food prices or inflation, but the tough reality is that everything is more expensive these days. And yet, there are still times when we just don't have the time or energy to make breakfast at home, pack a lunch to take to work, or cook dinner. Or maybe we just want to treat ourselves while also supporting local restaurants and food trucks, who have borne the brunt of the economic effects of the past few years.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man shot in downtown Austin, found in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in downtown Austin overnight and police are wondering why he was found in North Austin. Austin police got a call shortly before 2 a.m. on 6th Street near Sabine Street. Callers told police the victim was shot in the torso.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Matt’s El Rancho Turns 70, the MOIC Is a Speer Carrier, Ski Shores Reopens, Huckleberry Anchors at Still Austin, Desert Door Reveals the Pollinator, and More

All the news that’s fit to get your taste buds quivering. Here's some of what's happening in Austin's culinary scene, as wrangled from numerous PR releases, words on the digital street, and even the occasional (verified) IRL eavesdroppings. Yes, compatriot, it’s your Food News Buffet for the first week...
AUSTIN, TX

