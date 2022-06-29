ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Contraband Used to Hide Illegal Items Seized at J. Reuben Long Detention Center

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Horry County Sheriff’s Office recently seized a ‘card creation’ considered contraband at J. Reuben Long Detention Center....

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 1

Related
WMBF

Lake City couple arrested after newborn, 1-year-old tests positive for drugs

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A couple faces child neglect charges after investigators said their children both tested positive for drugs. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Allison Gaskins used drugs during her pregnancy and her newborn tested positive for cannabinoids at birth. Authorities also said that Tyler...
WBTW News13

Man charged with attempted murder in 2020 Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged with attempted murder after a 2020 shooting in Myrtle Beach, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Steven Jacquell Caldwell, 31, was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and criminal possession of financial transaction […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Contraband#Law Enforcement
wfxb.com

Florence Police Investigating Gunfire at Magnolia Mall

Florence Police have identified a person wanted for questioning after a gun was fired inside of the Magnolia Mall. The incident happened around 7 p.m. on June 18th and police have not said whether or not anyone was hurt in the incident. Police posted surveillance photos of the man wanted for questioning to their Facebook page yesterday and with the help of the public, he was identified and taken in for questioning. They have not released any charges.
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Suspect charged with murdering nurse inside Socastee home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMB) – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with murdering a woman in her Socastee home nearly two months ago. Jail records show Charles Murphy Jr. was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Thursday night on a murder charge. RELATED...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wcti12.com

Robeson County Campbell's Soup plant receives 4th bomb threat in 2 months

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A Campbell’s Soup plant in Maxton received its fourth bomb threat in two months, according to Campbell's Soup Spokesperson Beth Jolly. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the series of threats and trying to figure out who is making them. At around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, the plant’s security answered a phone call and the person on the other side of the call threatened the plant with a bomb, according to officials.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Police: Possible burglar shot by homeowner in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - One person was shot after trying to possibly break into a North Carolina home on Thursday. The Lumberton Police Department said officers were called to the area of West 32nd Street at around 2:45 p.m. where they found someone shot. A preliminary investigation later found the...
LUMBERTON, NC
WMBF

Trio connected to federal visa fraud case in Myrtle Beach to face sentencing next week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Three suspects connected to a federal visa fraud and money laundering case in Myrtle Beach, will be sentenced next week. According to federal documents, Syed Naqvi and Raja Younas pleaded guilty on June 10 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Meanwhile, Concepcion Dalmacio was also charged in the case after working as a recruiter for one of the companies listed in the indictment. She pleaded guilty in September 2021 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

1 dead, 1 detained after shooting at Florence soup kitchen

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another person detained after a shooting Friday morning in Florence, according to police. Police were called at about 11:50 a.m. to the Manna House soup kitchen at Oak Street and Jarrott Street and found a man dead, police said. One person was detained. The names of […]
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Death investigation underway in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a death Wednesday night in the Oakdale community of Dillon County, according to officials with the Dillon County Sheriff's Office. Officials said right now they don't have a lot of information as they're in the early stages of the investigation. ABC15...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

One Flown to Hospital After Shooting in Lumberton

Yesterday Lumberton Police responded to reports of a person shot in the area of 510 West 32nd Street around 2:45 p.m. When they arrived they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound and the preliminary investigation indicated that the person shot may have been breaking and entering when he was confronted by the homeowner and shot. The person did suffer life-threatening injuries and was flown to a hospital for treatment. The investigation in ongoing.
LUMBERTON, NC
wfxb.com

Customer Shows Off Knife at Myrtle Beach Bar in Market Common

A customer at a restaurant in Market Common brought a knife into the establishment to show off and mentioned knowing people with assault rifles. The incident happened at 1229 Shine in Market Common on Monday. The man walked in acting strangely and appeared intoxicated, he ordered food and was waiting at the bar when he pulled out the knife and put in on the bar showing it to customers. Police say he was making others uncomfortable and making comments about killing people. When he left the restaurant, he lingered outside and moved furniture around, when employees asked him why he was still there he started talking about witches. When police questioned him, he told them he was at the restaurant and the knife was a letter opener.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy