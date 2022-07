A man has been charged after stabbing a woman near the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk on Saturday. Police were called to the area of 3rd avenue North on reports of a stabbing and found a 43 year old woman with a stab wound to the neck. The woman was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment. 28 year old Rick Romig was found near 8th Avenue North and arrested after being identified as the suspect by witnesses. He is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.

2 DAYS AGO