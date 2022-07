At North Catasauqua Borough Council’s June 20 meeting, it was announced a $50,000 grant from Northampton County will go toward the police parking lot improvement project. Belfor offered a bid at the last meeting, and the plan is to improve upon the police car port, essentially enclosing what is now an open car port. This will better improve parking lot security and allow police to have better control of the environment while placing a suspect in custody.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO